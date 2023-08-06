MANSFIELD, La. – DeSoto Parish Clerk of Court Jeremy Evans has been ordered to hand over additional records not included in a public records request submitted in March by a LSU student.
But whether that student, Coy Fortenberry, is due reimbursement of attorneys’ fees or damages for the incomplete request and delay in response still has not been decided.
DeSoto District Judge Nick Gasper after an almost day-long hearing Friday told Evans, Fortenberry and their attorneys to be back in court at 1 p.m. Wednesday for a progress report on the remaining records and possibly more testimony on whether Evans is liable for payments to Fortenberry.
Fortenberry sued Evans on June 30 after he said the records were not provided despite multiple calls and emails. He asked for information about office expenses, salaries, travel expenses and entertainment, outreach expenses, advertising and legal fees.
Fortenberry received the information on July 14 but said the request was not fully satisfied, as names of employees were redacted from their salary schedules and months’ worth of financial information was missing from some categories.
'Public records are public records'
Gasper shut down questioning by Evans’ attorneys early in the hearing to quiz Fortenberry about the how and why of his request. Fortenberry testified he and his boss Chadwick Melder prepared the request. And he also said he did not pick up the records himself, but sent a courier, who submitted a check endorsed by Lisa Lobrano Burson to Melder. Burson is one of three candidates challenging Evans in the clerk of court’s race this fall.
Evans’ attorneys had subpoenaed Burson, seeking some of her records; however, Gasper denied that request, as well as a separate one seeking records from Scott Wilfong, the campaign manager for Dean Register, who’s also challenging Evans.
And at Burson’s request, Gasper granted her a protective order from Evans’ attorneys to stop what she called “harassment” and “bullying” because she is opposing their client.
As Evans’ attorneys, Ron Miciotto and Kenny Haynes, continued to focus on Fortenberry and his connection with Burson, Gasper asked, “What does that matter?”
He said the state’s public records law only requires identification of the person asking for the records and whether the person is over the age of 18.
“That’s what you look at. Anyone in here could have requested it,” Gasper, gesturing to the courtroom.
He told the attorneys they could not ask for a reason for the records request, per the state law.
“To get into who was behind Mr. Fortenberry, that’s not the issue. That’s not what the law says,” Gasper said.
Said Fortenberry’s attorney John Castille: “It doesn’t matter if a political opponent asks. Public records are public records.”
Review of documents
Castille went through the records turned over by Evans and Fortenberry pointed to where some information was missing.
For example, he asked for travel expenses and while he received a transaction report, the months of January through June were missing. That was the case in other categories, too.
Also, Fortenberry said he did not get any records related to his request for expenses on the clerk’s office’s outreach, food purchases or donations. His request was based on assorted posts on Evans’ personal Facebook page where he promoted his office feeding various school and community groups.
When Evans took the stand, he went through each Facebook post and the payment for each event. Some were paid by personal funds, some by campaign funds and some by office funds.
As for the money the clerk’s office spent on food, Evans called that outreach and said it was an opportunity to provide information about the services of the clerk’s office, encourage voter registration and sign-up prospective commissioners to work elections. He did not consider it as a donation.
Evans said when he received Fortenberry’s records request, it was turned over to Chief Deputy Clerk Susan Hunt. She, in turn, gave it to the office’s CPA, James Sheffield. Evans said he periodically asked Hunt for a status report.
Sheffield testified he received it in April, which is his busy tax time. He and two others worked on it as they could. Sheffield had no explanation as to why six months’ worth of information was missing in Fortenberry’s request, calling it a “fluke” in the accounting program.
Sheffield also noted Evans’ annual audits have not had any significant findings.
DA: Preserve records
In an unusual move during Sheffield’s testimony, though, District Attorney Charles Adams asked for the court’s permission to make a statement on the record. Adams asked Gasper to order Sheffield to preserve all of Evans’ records he had in his possession.
Adams said he was making the request after hearing testimony about the possible donation of public funds in violation of the state constitution. Gasper issued the order.
Haynes then continued questioning Sheffield about any donations by Evans. Sheffield explained if he found any then Evans would have to explain his reason.
Public entities are not allowed to make donations with public funds, he said. The question of whether it’s a donation is if the expenditure of public money is for the good of the public. If it’s outside the purview of the office, then it’s a donation, Sheffield said.
Evans answered “No, sir,” when asked by Haynes if he donated public funds.
Attorney admits redaction
As for the incomplete records, Evans said he took what was received from Sheffield and sent it to Haynes for review. He testified he did not redact the names of his employees nor direct anyone to.
Haynes admitted it was he who redacted the names. His reason: He said Fortenberry’s request asked for the salaries of “employees” but did not specifically ask for “names.”
Evans admitted he was No. 18 on the list of employees, which listed an annual salary of around $150,000. Evans was asked if that reflected all his compensation, and he said it did.
Sheffield earlier pointed out the Louisiana Legislative Auditor requires the salaries of the agency heads to be included in their annual audits. The DeSoto Clerk of Court’s audit for year ending June 30 actually puts Evans salary at $225,717. That includes his salary of $148,229, which is set by the state, along with $2,100 for voter custodian, $13,464 for insurance, $41,981 for retirement and $19,943 for car allowance.
Damages and attorneys’ fees
Haynes said there was no attempt to withhold the records. He said when they were sent to him to review, he was in the midst of moving his law practice to a new location. He said Fortenberry made no attempt to go by the clerk’s office to review the records before he filed his lawsuit. The records were given to him when the payment was made, Haynes said.
Haynes handed Fortenberry an unredacted list of employees by name and their salaries at the conclusion of the hearing. Gasper pointed out other information that needed to be provided by Wednesday.
Haynes and Miciotto contended Fortenberry wasn’t due payment of attorneys’ fees – said to be about $5,000 – since there was no proof he was out any money. Miciotto wanted access to Fortenberry’s bank account to determine if he made any actual payments to Castille, but the judge denied that motion.
“He’s not entitled to recover what he didn’t pay,” Haynes said.
Haynes also said there was an offer of settlement to provide Fortenberry with the records free of charge and waive additional costs. But that was done after the lawsuit was filed, Castille countered.
“We still didn’t get what we asked for,” Castille said.
“After I filed suit, the records were available,” Fortenberry said.
Haynes asked for a dismissal of the lawsuit, which Gasper denied, saying while documents were produced there was evidence not everything was provided.