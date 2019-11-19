SHREVEPORT, La. – A DeSoto district court judge's order declaring he has the authority to set courthouse security measures stands following the Louisiana Supreme Court's refusal on Tuesday to hear an appeal.
The issue had been in dispute among District Attorney Gary Evans and some DeSoto police jurors, despite the fact that a majority of the police jurors several months ago voted not to pursue the issue against District Judge Charles Adams to the state's high court.
The Supreme Court did not put its denial in writing, only listing it among a host of other cases that received the same fate.
The issue made it to the panel after the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal in Shreveport in August declined to take action. The 2nd Circuit Court said it was clear the chief district judge has the authority to set courthouse security measures, and as such an order Adams put in place last fall stands.
Evans and some police jurors pursued the issue through court after the order stymied their efforts to move the court bailiffs’ offices on the second floor of the courthouse to make room for an office for the district attorney to use during court proceedings.
Adams’ order said moving the bailiffs’ offices was a security concern and was being done over the objections of the district judges.
Even though the 100-plus year-old courthouse has been renovated, its original design still left two entrances to the courtroom. About nine years ago, one of the entrances was designated for the public and the other was secured by a bailiff for restricted access by the judges and criminal defendants in the sheriff’s custody.
Reallocating the bailiff’s office to the D.A. would open it to public use and render the courtroom entrance unsecured, the judge said in his order.
Adams cited a portion of the Louisiana Supreme Court’s Uniform Rules for District Courts that states, in part, “Security procedures shall be approved by the chief judge of the district court or other court.”
Juror Thomas Jones strongly disagreed with Adams' order, citing attorney general opinions stating the courthouse, thus security, is the parish governing body’s responsibility. He often said Adams’ order was “not worth the paper it is written on.”
Jury President Reggie Roe pulled the Police Jury out of the dispute once Adams issued the court order, saying no changes would be made to office space on the courtroom floor without the judge’s approval.
The 2nd Circuit's ruling stated, in part: “The (Louisiana Supreme Court) has made clear that it intends for the chief judge of a district court to have administrative authority regarding courthouse security measures. In this case, Judge Adams has invoked that authority in issuing the subject order."