MANSFIELD, La. – A DeSoto Parish judge came down hard on a teenager who along with three juvenile friends broke into some cars in a Stonewall subdivision and stole several guns.
The 19-year-old, Kendarrious Gant, was sentenced to 11 years on one count and nine years on the second, with five years of the second sentence suspended, for a total of 15 years. Gant appealed.
The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal on Thursday affirmed Gant’s conviction, but sent the case back to the judge for reconsideration of sentence. The court found the sentence excessive, saying, “By focusing on the forest, the court lost sight of the tree.”
The court said it was apparent District Judge Nicholas Gasper was fed up with a spate of car burglaries in the northern part of the parish. But there was no evidence Gant and his unidentified friends were perpetrators of the other crimes.
The 2nd Circuit said Gant clearly was not the worst offender and auto burglary is not the worst offense.
But Gasper had different words for Gant during the December 2021 sentencing hearing. Gant and three juveniles admitted to stealing guns from two vehicles while going through Cathy Acres subdivision. And while Gant was waiting on prosecution of those crimes, he was “very busy refusing to obey the law,” Gasper said, with additional misdemeanor and felony arrests pending.
Gasper said the law allows a conviction of simple burglary to carry a prison sentence of up to 12 years. In making his determination, Gasper said the biggest factor he considered, which he told Gant to share with his friends, “You’re stealing guns. I said it this morning on somebody else and I’m gonna say it again. We’re not gonna play with gun crimes in DeSoto Parish. If you want to steal a gun, don’t do it here because we’re not playing. I consider that to be a huge problem.”
Gasper said jail is appropriate for Gant because anything less than jail time would lessen the seriousness of the crime.
“This is serious. … You’ve demonstrated that you pose a risk to continue to commit crimes. April to today, that’s even months, four crimes, four arrests. So, there’s a continued threat,” he said.
The 2nd Circuit said there was no evidence of damage to the vehicles Gant broke into, and two of the three stolen guns were recovered. The court pointed out Gant was a high school graduate and in his first year of college. He also had a good work history.
“The trial court erred in sentencing Gant to set an example and act as a deterrent to others,” the 2nd Circuit wrote.