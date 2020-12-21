MANSFIELD, La. -- Newly elected District Judge Nicholas Gasper and reelected District Judge Amy Burford McCartney took their oaths Monday morning before a courtroom full of family and well-wishers.
Gasper was elected Nov. 3 to the Division B District Court seat, while McCartney was reelected to the Division A seat.
This is McCartney’s first full six-year term. She was previously elected in the fall of 2016 to fill a vacancy created with the retirement of District Judge Robert Burgess.
Gasper is filling the spot that was vacated by the retirement of District Judge Charles Adams, who on Jan. 11 will become the parish’s new district attorney. Adams replaces one-term District Attorney Gary Evans.
Second Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Jeanette Garrett, who was also reelected on Nov. 3, issued the oath of office to McCartney. Then McCartney sworn in Gasper.
Shreveport City Court Judge Brian Barber, a former DeSoto assistant district attorney, also took part in the investiture ceremony.