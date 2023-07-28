MANSFIELD, La. -- A DeSoto Parish man who robbed a Logansport bank last year then left in a pickup truck with his last name on the rear window was convicted this week in DeSoto District Court.
A DeSoto Parish jury found Kadeem Jamal Fisher, 28, guilty of first-degree robbery.
Fisher was arrested in July 2022 about six blocks away from Progressive Bank in Logansport. Fisher went into the bank, passed a note then left with about $2,000.
Deputies located him on Vance Street near the bank. Most of the money was recovered with his arrest.
The conviction carries a prison sentence of three to 40 years.