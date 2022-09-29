MANSFIELD, La. – A South Mansfield man who killed his estranged girlfriend by shooting her 12 times was convicted of second-degree murder Thursday in DeSoto District Court.
David White, 53, and Tiffany Wilson, 43, were in the process of breaking up in January 2020 when White went to the South Mansfield home where Wilson was employed as a caretaker for an elderly couple. White first shot Wilson six times then reloaded his gun and shot her six more times.
The elderly couple inside the home was not injured. White told the woman not to call the police, but she did.
DeSoto sheriff’s deputies stopped him on Blunt Mill Road in Grand Cane. He had reloaded his gun and held deputies at bay during a brief standoff.
Now-retired Capt. James Clements was able to talk White into surrendering. Clements supervised the parish’s registered sex offenders, which included White.
He pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity. However, doctors who examined him said he was not insane at the time he killed Wilson.
White did not testify at his trial this week. But he was captured on Clements' video recording expressing remorse and saying he wished deputies had killed him.
White will be sentenced on Oct. 20 to mandatory life in prison.