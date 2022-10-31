SHREVEPORT, La. – A DeSoto Parish nurse indicted last week in federal court is scheduled to plead guilty Tuesday to prescription pill fraud charges, according to a court minute entry.
The plea comes as Debra Craig, 65, of Converse, and Dr. Jeffrey Evans, 65, of Mansfield, the physician she worked for, make their initial appearance in federal court in response to a multi-count indictment accusing the two of illegally obtaining and distributing controlled substances.
There was no indication in the court record as of Monday that Evans planned to enter a plea.
The indictment alleges that from January 2014 through March 9, Evans and Craig, who was assigned to work for Evans in his medical office at DeSoto Regional Family Medicine, conspired together and with others to obtain hydrocodone and Adderall by fraud.
Evans would write prescriptions and give them to Craig and another person to get filled at Mansfield Drug. Then the two would split the drugs, the indictment alleges.
According to the indictment, Evans has to give up his license to practice medicine in Louisiana, and Craig has to forfeit her LPN license.
Evans has already resigned from his elected position as DeSoto Parish coroner.
Earlier this month, Debra Bossier, 48, also known as Debra Palmer, of Mansfield, a former medical assistant at DeSoto Regional, pleaded guilty to forging prescriptions to get pain pills. She’ll be sentenced Feb. 10.
The Louisiana Board of Pharmacy website lists Mansfield Drug's pharmacy as "closed permanently" or "suspended via board action; not valid for practice" in reference to its CDS licenses.