MANSFIELD, La. – Just over a week into the school year and less than 10 of DeSoto Parish Schools’ 730 employees are affected by the coronavirus. And the majority of those were already undergoing required quarantine by being in close contact with someone who was COVID-19 positive, not for being positive themselves, Superintendent Clay Corley said Friday.
Even that number is a moving target as some of the employees have been in quarantine since before classes began Aug. 5. One teacher completed quarantine Thursday and two more are expected to do the same Friday.
Still, the teachers in quarantine are leading instruction virtually with their students who are assisted by a substitute teacher in the actual classroom.
“We’re following our protocols and those who are deemed to be in close contact have been quarantined,” Corley said. “We can’t keep the virus out of the school, but we can follow our protocols and when we know of a positive case or close contact situation, our protocols jump into play and we’re able to take care of it.”
The protocol requires anyone who’s tested positive or comes in contact with someone who’s positive to quarantine for 14 days.
To his knowledge, Corley said no students have tested positive since school started, but some are quarantining at home because of a close contact situation. Those students are participating in virtual learning.
Along those lines, school leaders are asking parents who may be in quarantine at home not to send their students to school until the all-clear is given.
With the protocols working so well, Corley said the staff has to fight the urge to “fall back into a false sense of security,” so it’s a challenge to stay ahead of any problems and be able to respond and make changes as needed.
And already a big adjustment is on the way. Starting Monday, the district will require all pre-kindergarten students to be in their classrooms five days a week. Kindergarten through fifth-grade will go to a four-day schedule and do virtual learning on Fridays.
Bus transportation will be provided Monday through Thursday. Parents of pre-K students will have to get their children to the school on Fridays.
Students in sixth grade through seniors will continue their A/B hybrid model through the first nine weeks.
There are no changes for students who are in virtual-only schedules. Students may make changes in their schedule – going from virtual only to hybrid – at the end of the first nine-week grading period.
Corley said the district is comfortable classroom size limitations can still be accomplished while adhering to the state’s Phase 2 restrictions. He felt it was important for the youngest learners -- the ones most impacted from not being able to experience in-person learning -- to return to the classroom.
“It’s important for students who are learning to read and develop fundamental skills,” Corley said.
Secondly, it will help working parents who are not able to be at home, and it’s the youngest age group that needs the most care during the day.
“Lots of families depend upon that so that was another consideration,” he said of the early schedule switch.
District leaders are continuing to track down some students who so far have not showed up in the classroom or logged into virtual learning. An early rough estimate of student enrollment is about 4,989, which is up about 100 from last year when compared to the first week of school.
But the district has only about 87 percent of the students who were enrolled last year accounted for this year. So teachers are now reaching out by telephone, snail mail and making home visits to track down those students to see what’s happening.
While 35 percent of the student population is participating in virtual learning, that number, too, fluctuates, as some students and their parents realize being in a brick and mortar situation is best for them. Others did the opposite, with some of those citing internet connectivity problems. Special considerations are given to students making the switch even though each was asked to make a commitment to either hybrid or virtual for a nine-week period.
Overall, though, Corley said complaints about internet connectivity are not at the top of the list. Frustration about navigating the virtual platform gets that spot.
“It’s more of a learning curve for parents to know what to look for and be able to support their kid. Those with issues with connectivity knew it beforehand. We identified that as an issue for growth, not just for the school system but the community,” Corley said.
So even though at times it felt like the first week of school was “off to the races like a herd of turtles,” district leaders are feeling confident they can provide a safe and healthy environment with the goal of eventually returning to a more congregate setting at all schools, he added.
Sabine Parish
The Sabine Parish School Board has already made the transition that DeSoto is about to do – even before classes get underway.
Students officially start Monday on an A/B schedule and will remain that way until Sept. 3. But on Sept. 8, which is the Tuesday after Labor Day, all pre-K through fifth-graders will go to the classroom five days a week.
That’s not the case for the older students, as sixth-graders through seniors will maintain the A/B schedule until the state enters Phase 3 or the state loosens restrictions.
Bossier Parish
Bossier Parish Schools begins a staggered opening date Aug. 20 with the following:
- All students in the first through fifth grades attend class.
- Students in the sixth through 12th grades in Group A (last names start with A-K)
- Students in grades sixth through 12th grades in Group B (last names start with L-Z
First day for kindergarten is Aug. 27 and pre-K on Sept. 3.
Bossier school leaders want to do a dry run of opening day and have enlisted volunteers to participate at 2:30 p.m. Monday at Benton Elementary School. The volunteers will act as students or parents in the car line so that staff can practice the new protocols and demonstrate what steps are taking place to ensure the health and safety of students and employees.
Caddo Parish
School principals and counselors are staying busy in the days leading up to the Aug. 24 start of school as they connect with each student’s family to make sure their instructional needs will be met.
They are quizzing parents on the need for meals, technology and internet service.
The district got a heads-up on some of the concerns through a survey parents were asked to fill out. From that, about 52 percent of the district’s parents initially indicated they were opting for virtual sessions. That number dropped to 50 percent after duplicate responses were removed.
The number is expected to drop to maybe 40 percent after parents sign a nine-week commitment contract acknowledging the virtual model still requires students to attend daily lessons, be available to teachers during the typical school day and understand attendance will be taken and grades are required.
“This is real school,” district spokeswoman Mary Nash-Wood said.
Caddo’s plan calls for elementary students being in the classroom, while middle and high school grades will participate in the hybrid model of face-to-face – A/B days – and virtual or the all-virtual.