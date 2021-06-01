MANSFIELD, La. – A DeSoto Parish man will be sentenced to mandatory life in prison on July 8 following his conviction Thursday for killing his twin brother and trying to kill his girlfriend.
It took a jury only 18 minutes to find Treavor Marcel Williams, 30, guilty of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, District Attorney Charles Adams said.
The jury trial was the first held in the parish in about a year and a half.
Treavor Williams was arrested on April 29, 2019 after fatally shooting and running over his brother, Trent Williams, and the female on state Highway 175 at Howard Lane in Frierson.
Investigators said the brothers had a history of conflicts.
Another sibling, Adrian Denzel Williams, 29, also of Frierson, was arrested a month later on a charge of accessory after the fact to the murder and murder attempt. Adrian Williams is accused of attempting to dispose of potential evidence to help Treavor Williams.
Adrian Williams is scheduled to be in DeSoto District Court Thursday for a pre-trial conference. His trial date is June 21.