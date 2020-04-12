KINGSTON, La. -- A DeSoto Parish man "somehow walked away" when his mobile home was leveled Sunday morning by a possible tornado that was part of a line of severe thunderstorms racing through Northwest Louisiana.
DeSoto Parish Sheriff Jayson Richardson said not even the flooring was left of the mobile home on Fuller Lane, and contents from the man's home was scattered throughout the area.
Fuller Lane off state Highway 5, about 1 1/2 to 2 miles west of state Highway 175 in the Kingston and Frierson areas, was the most heavily ravaged by the mid-morning storms. Two other mobile homes will be total losses and anywhere from 12 to 24 more could be damaged, Richardson said.
Crews have been cutting their way through the road, which was blocked by downed trees.
No injuries have been reported so far.
The sheriff's office is putting up its drone to check the area. Richardson said the department's helicopter also will be flown to further survey the damage.