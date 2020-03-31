BATON ROUGE, La. – The Louisiana Department of Education recently released a suite of resources to support school district leaders with academic and workforce planning during the shutdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The resources include various distance education models, samples of daily schedules and communication systems, an inventory of instructional materials and guidance on how to identify and manage staffing needs.
But there were some districts already ahead of the curve. State education officials singled out DeSoto Parish and the Monroe City Schools as districts from which they drew inspiration.
DeSoto Parish published online resources to support the retention of grade-level and subject-area learning standards. The materials are updated weekly and align to the curriculum used in classrooms. The district also made printable resources available.
“These are very uncertain and unsettling times. As a school district, we don’t want to add any anxiety or panic to our students and parents,” DeSoto schools Superintendent Clay Corley said in a statement. “There’s a barrage of social media marketing for e-learning options. We felt the need to narrow the focus and publish a specific set of high-quality resources so families could feel a sense of connection and confidence in their educational options.”
Monroe City Schools was also successful in establishing distance education opportunities for students and emphasized the importance of connectivity among teachers and students.
“Monroe City Schools is providing digital links to instructional resources and paper packets, but even more, we are encouraging teachers to connect with students via Zoom, Google Classroom and Remind,” said Serena White, the school system’s curriculum and instruction director. “Connectivity with our students and families is vital. We are encouraging them in academic activities, but it is so much more. When we make efforts to connect with them, we are expressing our care for them as individuals.”
White added, “In every email with teachers I have stated, ‘They are still your students, and you are still their teacher.’”
School facilities may be closed, but the well-being of students, families, teachers and staff remain top priority, said acting state Superintendent Beth Scioneaux.
“Continued learning contributes to student well-being. Many school systems have demonstrated great ingenuity during this time and have begun offering distance learning opportunities,” Scioneaux said.
According to an internal survey, 56 percent of school systems in Louisiana are now offering distance education to their students. That comes in many forms, some of which does not require the use of technology devices or internet access.
The Louisiana Department of Education is providing resources to school districts via its COVID-19 web page.