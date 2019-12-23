SHREVEPORT, La. -- DeSoto Parish's various first responders took Christmas to the patients of Shriners Hospital for Children.
DeSoto Parish sheriff's deputies, DeSoto EMS and DeSoto Parish fire districts partnered went to the hospital with the DARE vehicle, K-9s, motorcycles, SWAT vehicles and more to let the children experience what the first responders use every day in their jobs.
Then came the gifts. The DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office Communications Division and 911 administrative staff took on the responsibility of getting the names and ages of the young patients so that the communications officers and supervisors could buy specific gifts for them.
"Our deputies could not put into words how much this trip meant to them. Many were moved and humbled by the courage and joy they experienced from everyone they encountered, and each moment will be on their hearts this Christmas," DPSO spokesman Mark Pierce said.