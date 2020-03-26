MANSFIELD, La. – A 77-year-old Mansfield woman is the first death attributed to the coronavirus in DeSoto Parish.
The woman died early Thursday morning, said Sheriff Jayson Richardson, who also heads up the Office of Emergency Preparedness for the parish.
The state health department reported 8 positive COVID-19 cases Wednesday. Three live in Stonewall and three in Mansfield. Richardson didn’t have immediate information on the other two.
Richardson anticipates the overall number to go up today. The updated information is released at noon.