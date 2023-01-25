MANSFIELD, La. -- All four lanes of U.S. Highway 171 south of Benson are closed following a multi-vehicle crash that's left at least one person dead and three others injured.
The crash involved a log truck, a DOTD asphalt truck and a third passenger vehicle. DOTD employees reportedly were in the area making repairs to the highway.
The highway is expected to be closed for several hours.
Drivers are being detoured from the area. Those traveling south of Mansfield to Sabine Parish should take state Highway 175 south, and those going north from Sabine into DeSoto Parish should take Highway 191 to Highway 481.