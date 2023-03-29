MANSFIELD, La. -- A log truck driver has been arrested for negligent homicide in connection with a crash in January that claimed the life of a state highway worker and injured two coworkers.
Charles Barker, 42, of Florien, was booked into the DeSoto Parish Detention Center Wednesday. No bond had been set.
State police said the arrest warrant was issued following a thorough investigation of the crash.
Chris Gray, 35, of Gloster, was killed. Jalen Singleton sustained serious injuries, and Mario Ross received moderate injuries and was later released from the hospital.
The three men were filling potholes on U.S. Highway 171 with asphalt at the time of the incident.
Barker was driving an empty log truck south while two DOTD vehicles were stopped in the right lane as work crews made road repairs. Barker's log truck hit the first DOTD truck, a 2018 Dodge Ram, causing it to leave the road.
One of the other DOTD workers was standing in the bed of the dump truck and was ejected.
Gray was pronounced dead at the scene. Barker and the other two DOTD workers were transported to local hospitals.