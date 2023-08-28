GLOSTER, La. -- A Gloster man in in jail after calling 911 Monday morning and admitting to shooting his mother in the back of the head, Sheriff Jayson Richardson said.
Seth Strickland, 24, has been booked into the DeSoto Detention Center for second-degree murder in the shooting death of his mother, Joyce Strickland, 49, of Gloster.
Seth Strickland called 911 around 10:22 a.m. claiming to have shot his mother inside their home on Meadow Drive in Gloster. He was taken into custody when deputies arrived.
Joyce Strickland was found on the floor. She was pronounced dead at the scene.