MANSFIELD, La. – A DeSoto Parish man has been convicted a second time for killing a Stonewall child.
A jury of Vernon Parish residents on Tuesday found Brian Horn, 47, of Keachi, guilty of first-degree murder in the March 30, 2010 death of 12-year-old Justin Bloxom of Stonewall.
The verdict was returned in DeSoto District Court after less than 20 minutes of deliberations.
Wednesday, the same jury will hear more evidence as they will determine if Horn should be put to death for the crime of spend the rest of his life in prison.
This is Horn’s second trial; although that’s not been discussed in the court proceedings. The trial, which got underway June 19 with jury selection in Leesville, is being treated as Horn’s first trial.
He was convicted in 2014 for the same crime; however, a ruling by the Louisiana Supreme Court vacated the conviction and sentence.
Opening statements and testimony began Friday afternoon in Mansfield. The proceedings continued over the weekend.
Horn was accused of contacting Justin via texts and portraying himself as a 15-year-old girl named Amber. Instead, it was Horn who set up a meeting with Justin and said he would send a friend to pick him up from his friend’s house. That friend turned out to be Horn in his green Action Taxi cab.
Not long after picking up Justin, Horn ran out of gas on U.S. Highway 171 near Red Bluff Road.
Numerous witnesses testified to seeing the taxi sitting on the highway. Others even saw a man walking to and from the taxi to a wooded area near where he broke down.
Justin’s body was found in a shallow slough of water on the other side of the fence.