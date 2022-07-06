MANSFIELD, La. -- A DeSoto Parish man is charged with attempted second-degree murder in connection with a shooting Tuesday that injured a man.
Stephen B. Raybon, 26, of Stanley, is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His bond is set at just over $1 million.
The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. at a shack on Bethel Road. The victim walked to a nearby trash compactor site on U.S. Highway 84, where sheriff's deputies and firefighters were discarding trash from the previous night's fireworks display.
The man suffered a gunshot wound to the head but provided details about what happened and identified the one who shot him.
EMS took the man to an area hospital, where he was treated for a moderate but non-life threatening injury. His name has not been released.
By 12:30 p.m., deputies had Raybon in custody.
This investigation is still ongoing.
Sheriff Jayson Richardson expressed appreciation to all first responders including fire, EMS, dispatch and deputies for their swift action in not only helping to save the life of the victim, but also apprehending the suspect within moments.