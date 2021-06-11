MANSFIELD, La. -- A DeSoto Parish man was shot in the back Friday morning during a domestic dispute, Sheriff Jayson Richardson said.
The man's condition is believed to be non-life threatening. He underwent surgery shortly after being taken to a Shreveport hospital, Richardson said.
The victim's name is being withheld pending further investigation.
Sheriff's detectives have arrested 25-year-old Jonecia Lewis of Frierson. She was still going through the booking process at the DeSoto Parish Detention Center at 4 p.m.
The shooting happened after 6 a.m. in the 5000 block of state Highway 175 in Frierson.
