MANSFIELD, La. -- DeSoto Parish sheriff's deputies, with assistance from Mansfield Police and Fire Departments, will be distributing face masks again on Friday, at two locations.
The free masks can be washed and reused. One per person will be issued.
Drive-thru locations:
• Mansfield Middle: 9 to 11 a.m.
• Pelican Library: 1 to 3 p.m.
DeSoto Parish deputies and staff will be at those locations to provide masks to DeSoto Parish residents as they drive through. These masks can be washed and reused. One per person, please.