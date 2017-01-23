For the second year in a row, the DeSoto Parish School System has been named to the Advanced Placement (AP) National Honor Roll.
The notification was made earlier this month. Only 433 districts in North America have been selected for this year’s recognition. The only other two in Louisiana are Central Community School System and Diocese of Lafayette.
Advanced Placement courses are high-school courses taught on the college-level by specially-trained teachers. They are designed to engage students in higher-order thinking and robustly prepare students for the college experience.
“The DeSoto Parish School System is focused on preparing students for life and career success,” said Dr. Jim Henderson, president of the University of Louisiana System. “The inclusion of the system on the National AP Honor Roll is the latest reflection of a system-wide commitment to the highest quality educational experience for all students. The DeSoto team continues to raise the bar for all of us.”
To be included on the AP Honor Roll, DeSoto increased the number of students participating in high school advanced coursework while also increasing the percentage of students earning a high threshold on their end-of-course exams.
“We are now recognized as a high-performing district, with teachers willing, ready, and capable of providing our students with challenging academic experiences,” said Dr. Cade Brumley, superintendent. “Our graduates are competing with students from across the region and nation for limited seats and shrinking scholarship funding for college; We must do everything possible to position DeSoto Parish graduates to secure the resources they need to be successful.”
The DeSoto Parish AP model has greatly expanded over the last five years. In 2011, the system offered one AP course at a single high school.
Today, the system offers courses at each DeSoto Parish high school. These honor courses satisfy course requirements for Louisiana high school diplomas but students may earn college credits if they receive a required exam score. Further, the system has been recognized for expanding offerings for minority students, helping to better prepare them for academic success beyond the high school diploma.
Present AP courses offered in DeSoto Parish Schools include: Biology, Calculus, Chemistry, English, Environmental Science, Music Theory, Psychology, Spanish, Statistics, and US History. As one can see, these courses, because of their complexities, much be approached with respect from both the instructor and student. They also mirror many of the courses available in colleges throughout our region.
“These courses are much more in depth and it feels like a college experience but it is at your high school,” said Stanley High School student Alyssa Welborn. “The requirements have increased my knowledge and given me a taste of what will be expected of me when I attend a university.”
The DeSoto Parish School System is an A-Rated school district in Louisiana. The system’s academic performance ranked 45th among all Louisiana school districts in 2010 and now ranks 14th.
For additional information concerning the DeSoto Parish Advanced Placement model, contact Misty Davis, student learning coordinator, at (318) 872-1198.