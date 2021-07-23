MANSFIELD, La- In preparation for back to school season, Desoto Parish Schools released a message from Superintendent Clay Corley as well as updated COVID-19 guidelines as the Delta Variant spreads rapidly.
According to Superintendent Corley, students will be returning to school for in-person learning on Wednesday, August 4th.
In his message, Corley said in part, "We understand the presence of COVID-19 continues to exist, and expect that positive cases may be brought to school and the workplace from time to time. However, we believe that compliance with guidelines will help prevent an infectious spread and ensure that our schools can stay operational throughout the school year."
Return to School 2021-22 Operational Guidelines:
FACE COVERINGS ON SCHOOL PROPERTY (INDOORS OR OUTDOORS): The wearing of face coverings are encouraged, but not required for students and employees except while traveling on a bus.
ENVIRONMENTAL CLEANING: DeSoto Parish Schools will continue its efforts toward daily cleaning and disinfecting. High-touch surfaces will be cleaned multiple times throughout the school day. Restrooms and other common areas (corridors, lobbies, libraries, meeting rooms, etc.) will be cleaned prior to the school day and at least at mid-day. Drinking fountains will remain closed. Students and employees are encouraged to bring personal water bottles for refilling.
PHYSICAL STANDARDS: Schools will continue to establish controlled routines for entrance, exit, and class exchanges to maximize distancing to the greatest extent possible.
PERSONAL HYGIENE: Students and employees will continue to have access to handwashing stations and hand sanitizer throughout the day. Students and employees will be encouraged to utilize hand sanitation resources when entering the school, exchanging classes, before and after eating, and other times throughout the day as would be appropriate.
GROUP SIZES: Maximum group sizes are no longer prescribed but an effort to remain attentive to distancing to the greatest extent possible should be pursued for both classrooms and large spaces. Adults will work to maintain distance to the greatest extent possible when working with students within the context of effective instructional practices. Schools will be able to utilize large spaces such as cafeterias and gyms without the necessity of barriers or dividers between individual groups.
CONFIRMED COVID POSITIVE CASE RESPONSE: DeSoto Parish Schools will continue to work to identify close contacts to any confirmed positive case so that close contacts can be properly notified and provided information for the appropriate response. Schools will continue to isolate students that develop symptoms during the school day until their parents can pick them up.
MONITORING AND SCREENING FOR COVID-19 SYMPTOMS: Schools will no longer be required to screen students at the beginning of each school day. It is important that all students and staff properly monitor their own symptoms and conduct proper screenings prior to attending school or work for the safety of themselves and others. No student or staff member should attend school or work when experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms or experiencing a fever even without having other symptoms.
OUTDOOR AND INDOOR SPECTATOR PROTOCOLS: Capacity guidance for school-related events and spectator capacity for athletic events will be found on the Louisiana State Fire Marshal website.
TRANSPORTATION: As specified in the Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) 2021-22 Operational Guidelines, ALL passengers on a school bus MUST wear a facial covering while using transportation, regardless of the capacity of the bus per Presidential Executive Order No. 13998 for Promoting COVID-19 Safety in Domestic and International Travel. Buses will be sanitized daily. Hand sanitizer and masks will be available on each bus. Seating charts will be kept and consistently enforced.
VISITORS: Schools will continue to limit any nonessential visitors, volunteers, and activities involving external groups or organizations as much as possible.
VOCAL MUSIC, BAND, AND ATHLETICS: Band and vocal music will follow the National Federation of State High School Associations and the National Association for Music Education Guidance. Athletics in high school and middle school will follow requirements as provided by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA).