MANSFIELD, La - DeSoto Parish Schools reopened Wednesday as parents, teachers, and students reunited after nearly four months apart.
Jill Craft, mother of a third-grader and first-grader, says they have been looking forward to today.
"I'm very happy. My kids have been very excited to start back," Craft said. "I think North DeSoto has done a great job at taking care of our kids and making sure that they're safe."
Brandon Burback, principal of North DeSoto Upper Elementary School, says the kids' facial expressions were priceless.
"The look on the kids' faces really did it for me," Burback said. "They felt comfortable today. Their spirits were high. And they did not even blink when we asked them to turn left or right."
Burback says careful plans have been laid out if someone shows signs of flu-like symptoms.
"If we have a teacher or a student that becomes ill or symptomatic," Burback said. "We simply move them to an alternate classroom that's prepared and ready to go. And we go into the classroom that was infected and we clean and we disinfect."
He says the staff has been working no-stop for weeks in order to prepare for reopening the school.