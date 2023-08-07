STONEWALL, La.- DeSoto Parish School's go back to the classroom Monday. There are 5,045 students enrolled in the district, that's up 200 from last year.
"We think we have a good product. We know that families care about their students education and there's no better place to be then DeSoto Parish," DeSoto Schools Superintendent Clay Corley said.
DeSoto Parish School District ranks sixth in Louisiana. The 2022-2023 LEAP scores show increased proficiency for the district's third through eighth grade students in math, English, science and social studies. High school students in the district increased proficiency in math, English and science and held steady in Social Studies.
DeSoto boasts of an award-winning principal for the second year in a row. In 2022, North DeSoto High School Principal Tamela Phillips won the statewide award, and just a few weeks ago Barry Carter of North DeSoto Middle School won middle school principal of the year.
The district has added "Rooms" to its app this year. "Rooms" is a two-way communication tool for parents, students and teachers.