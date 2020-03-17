MANSFIELD, La. – DeSoto Parish schools will begin serving curbside food pickup for student Wednesday in conjunction with its church and community partners.
Locations and times are as follows:
- Antioch Baptist Church in Frierson, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
- Fellowship Community Church in Gloster, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- St. Peter Church of God in Christ in Logansport, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
- First United Methodist Church in Logansport, 10:45 to 11:45 a.m.
- New East Side Baptist Church in Mansfield, noon to 2 p.m.
- Moore’s Chapel in Mansfield, noon to 2 p.m.
- Pines Apartments in Mansfield, noon to 2 p.m.
- Seventh Day Adventist in Mansfield, noon to 2 p.m.
- Higher Ground Ministries in Mansfield, noon to 2 p.m.
- Pelican Library, 11 a.m. to noon.
- Stanley High School, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m.
- Salem Baptist Church (main building) in Stonewall, noon to 1 pm.
For questions, call Darrell Hampton at (318) 872-1198 ext. 2.