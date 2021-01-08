MANSFIELD, La. -- DeSoto Parish Schools Superintendent Clay Corley was recognized Thursday as the Region VII superintendent of the year.
Gwile Paul Freeman with Taylor & Sons Insurance and Financial Services attended the School Board's meeting to present Corley with a plaque.
Parishes in the region include Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, DeSoto, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine and Webster.
Corley was hired as superintendent in May 2018. The School Board in the fall of 2019 extended Corley's contract through July 1, 2023.