DESOTO PARISH, La. - The DeSoto Parish School System is going above and beyond to make sure students are getting the extra support they need to succeed, especially those with a learning disability.
"I think I see Cash coming through, that's great! We're going to have a lot of people!" Said 5th grade Stanley High School math teacher, Lori Dick.
You can't deny the excitement on a teacher's face when their students begin popping up on the screen, one by one.
Leaders within the DeSoto Parish School System say the Department of Student Learning wasted no time putting together resources for its students.
Roxanne West, the Supervisor of Special Services for DeSoto Parish Schools, said the district sent out a survey to parents with special needs students and found that connectivity was the biggest barrier.
"Even though they have a smart phone, they are still limited because of a plan. That's kind of where we are. But I think the most critical point to all of this, the students are connecting with the teachers in some way. They have not lost sight of their school family,” said West.
Around 10% of the student body in DeSoto Parish has an Individualized Education Plan, IEP for short. It's designed to meet a student's unique needs.
West said many teachers are conducting one-on-one meetings with those students to make sure they stay on track.
"It’s a way for me to see how you're doing. For instance, I’m going to video conference just one student because I know he's not understanding how to add fractions,” said Dick.
Teachers such as Marisa Cobb at North DeSoto Lower Elementary School are delivering food and printing out assignment packets to students who don't have transportation or technology.
West said students are also accessing occupational, physical and speech therapy online. Instructors are using YouTube videos and collaborating with teachers for those who need to work on motor or speech skills.