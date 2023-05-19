UPDATE, Friday 1:35 p.m.
MANSFIELD, La. -- The DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office said Brooke Timmons has been located and is safe.
ORIGINAL POST, Friday 11:04 a.m.
MANSFIELD, La. -- The family of a Logansport woman has reported her as missing, and the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact an investigator.
Brooklyn "Brooke" Timmons was last seen May 11 in the area of 4th Street in Logansport. Timmons, 33, is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.
Call DPSO at 318-872-3956 with any information.