LOGANSPORT, La -- Help for veterans is back in Desoto Parish where the American Legion post there is being reinstated.
Air Force veteran and current Desoto Parish Sheriff's investigator Mike Armstrong is leading the charge to restart Post 157.
"No matter what branch of service, you served in, no matter what time frame or war era, or anything like that that he served in, we're all veterans. We're all brothers and sisters. And we all are here to take care of each other," Armstrong says.
Armstrong says the legion's top priority is supporting veterans who need help.
"American Legion is number one, first and foremost is veterans assistance, so we're here to take care of them, whether they're homeless whether they have PTSD issues, or suicidal. That's our main reason for being here. The ones who can't take care of themselves or help themselves, we're here for them," Armstrong said.
Armstrong says one project on the to do list is restoring the veterans memorial on the waterfront, where about 2,500 area veterans are honored with name plates on the walls. But a retaining wall needs to be shored up.
American Legion Post 157 has a membership drive going this month. They welcome any veteran in Desoto Parish or the surrounding area. Armstrong invites vets to call him at 318-918-4963. Or just come to their next meeting. That's Monday, November 1 at 6 p.m. at their hall on Louisiana Highway 5 just north of Logansport High School.