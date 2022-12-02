MANSFIELD, La. – Illegal, unethical and horse manure.
Those were the descriptions Police Juror Jimmy Holmes used in describing the DeSoto Police Jury’s proposed 2023 budget. Holmes didn’t mince words when expressing his frustrations at the spending plan that he contended didn’t present an accurate picture to the public.
“I just want to let the taxpayers know this plan they are sending you that they packaged up real nice and neat and making it look like a lot of cuts taken is nothing at all, is nothing at all. They’re wrapping it up, thinking you’ll open it up and think you’re getting a pony for Christmas but you’re not getting anything but horse manure right here,” Holmes said as he waved the pages in the air.
His accusations were challenged by fellow police jurors who objected to his characterization of their actions in relation to the budget’s preparation. Police Jury President Ernel Jones became so flustered at trying to rein in the heated discussions that he repeatedly hit the gavel “to calm myself down.”
Jones said Holmes’ comments give the public “the illusion that we’re crooks.”
“I’m not a thief,” Police Juror Dewayne Mitchell said.
UPCOMING ELECTIONS
Holmes said the Police Jury is spending more money than it’s bringing in and using federal COVID-relief funds to shore up holes. He even went as far as predicting two upcoming tax requests may not get voter approval.
On the ballot on Dec. 10 is renewal of a 6.06-mill property tax that’s dedicated to parishwide road projects. It’s expected to generate about $4.6 million annually.
Then in March, the Police Jury is seeking approval of a quarter-cent sales tax. It was initially designed to support animal shelter operations, but other uses have been tacked onto the anticipated revenue.
“We’ve got a road tax fixing to come up before the people. It more than likely is not going to pass. More than likely it’s not going to pass because the people are not seeing their money spent wisely. It’s not on the things they want. So, when we lose the ARPA money, it’s all gone. We lose the road tax money; it’s no longer coming in. Where are we going to fund all this? What are we going to do? Are we going to ever decide that it’s time to start cutting things back?” asked Holmes.
WAR CHEST?
Police Juror Kyle Kennington had similar spending concerns, echoing Holmes about adopting a budget that spends more than is taken in during a revenue cycle. Topping that off is the discussion about adding more staff, which he said further puts spending out of kilter.
But Kennington also pointed out that he discussed with Treasurer Liliana Garcia his concerns about taxing parish citizens while building up what he called a “war chest of money.”
While Kennington said he understands the requirement to have reserves, he added, “I can’t go to my constituents and ask them to pass or renew a tax or possibly pass another tax in the spring when we’re sitting on all this money we didn’t spend, we don’t spend.”
Kennington and Holmes voted no on the proposed budget.
Parish Administrator Michael Norton told KTBS in a separate interview the Police Jury does have a balanced budget because it has plenty of reserves and carryover fund balances. Without going into it to balance certain operations, the parish surely would be sitting on a war chest, he said.
But Norton, who is a year on the job, is confident he and Garcia, who was hired in April, are moving the Police Jury in the right direction by making changes in the budget presentation to be more transparent. They are also working on a plan to make sure parish funds have at least four months of reserves instead of two months, which is the current practice.
“With Lillie coming on as parish treasurer, we are going to be spending money in the reserves as best we can as good stewards … and to spend it where it’s needed,” Norton said.
According to an audited balance sheet dated Dec. 31, 2021, the Police Jury had $40.8 million in fund balances – essentially the amount left over after the bills are paid -- with the highest amounts of almost $12.4 million in the general fund and $11 million in the solid waste fund. The 2023 budget anticipates ending the year with just over $42.4 million in fund balances.
Included in that amount, though, are reserves, or savings, the parish governing body is required to retain to cover operations in an emergency. A two-month reserve for each of the funds roughly would be about $7.4 million. Getting to a 4-month reserve as Norton and Garcia recommend would be about $15 million.
GIVEAWAY PROJECTS
Among Holmes’ criticisms are the so-called give-away programs. Those are the various requests from non-profit organizations to help carry out their activities or put on special events. Included are events such as Christmas lights and parades, fireworks and Mardi Gras.
The Police Jury received $170,760 in requests. The only one put in the budget was $25,000 for sponsorship of a room in a Ronald McDonald House that will be built in Shreveport.
But Holmes predicted the pet projects would be added back into the budget in some way.
“So, in other words, all these cuts that were originally cut are not going to get cut. It looks on paper and it’s in the record that it’s being cut but it’s not going to get cut because each juror can funnel that money under the table to whatever project they want to do. Very unethical, very unethical. It’s not going to be on record,” Holmes said. “It’s nothing more than just buying votes, you’re buying votes. Mr. Mitchell has mentioned three times in the last month or so, remember, this is an election year. Election people, that’s what they’re looking for. They’re looking to get reelected. They don’t have their mind on taking care of the taxpayers’ money. They have their mind on getting their projects taken care of and buying votes.”
He then accused Police Juror Jeri Burrell of “buying votes” by spending some of the road fund money designated for her district in his district in anticipation of her district lines moving into his. That prompted screaming and finger-pointing from Burrell, who accused Holmes of not doing anything “for the people.”
BUYING VOTES
“I don’t buy votes. … If there’s one juror sitting in here for the people, it’s going to be me. … and talking about wasteful spending and wasting money, when you invest into your people. You don’t want to give nobody nothing. You act like we’re getting it out your pocket,” she said.
Holmes shot back that it was coming out of his pocket since he’s a taxpayer, too.
Then Mitchell confronted Holmes, asking him if planned to run again “and win.”
“I got all the respect in the world for you, but you made an indication that some people were going to do something illegal. Anybody can request anything on the jury, it’s public information and a lot of you have. … I have to be quite honest with you, you are making it look like, Mr. Holmes, that we are a bunch of crooks,” Mitchell said.
“We had a hearing, budget and finance hearings on this kind of stuff. But Mr. Jimmy I got to tell you, I resent that because you’re indicating that we’re a bunch of thieves or something. And I’m sorry, I take exception to that. That’s all I’m going to say.”
Holmes said his illegal claim is based taking $150,000 from the jail fund and adding another $100,000 to build a parking lot on the empty spot where the old jail used to sit. Burrell has championed the need for the expanded parking area for several years.
DUE DILIGENCE
The jail fund is a dedicated sales tax approved by voters decades ago to build the current detention center and handle maintenance and operations. Some jurors felt the fund can be used for the parking lot even though it’s not connected to the detention center.
Norton told KTBS Thursday he and Garcia will do their due diligence on the legalities of that move before any money is spent. They will seek guidance from the state Legislative Auditor’s Office.
Norton and Garcia also will oversee spending of the ARPA funds that have been allocated to each juror. As a recommendation from the Budget and Finance Committee, $1 million of the remaining ARPA funds will be equally spread among the 11 police jurors for projects in their districts. Jones is not included in that divvied up money because his project – repair and improvements of the splash pad and amenities at the alumni park – will have to come from the general fund since it doesn’t meet the criteria of ARPA expenditures.
ARPA funds – distributed to municipal and parish governing bodies by the federal government to offset COVID related losses – can only be spent for infrastructure, public safety, water and sewer. None of the money will be distributed to police jurors’ projects until Norton and Garcia make sure federal guidelines are followed.
OTHER BUDGET WINNERS, LOSERS
Burrell made it known she was going to spend her $100,000 allocation, plus an additional $150,000, to improve sewerage services for about a dozen or so households in the KCS Subdivision that sits just outside of the Mansfield city limits. Police jurors previously denied a request to do that since it had shed its responsibility of another small neighborhood sewerage system that Mansfield took over.
What was funded:
- 3% cost of living increases for all Police Jury employees, district attorney’s administrative staff and registrar of voters staff.
- Step increases for eligible employees
- Capital projects – FEMA drainage improvements, Railroad Avenue, Powell Road and Martinez/Delton Road phase II improvements using parish transportation funds; Cody Lane, Hanna Tucker, Jessie Latin and Kyle Porter improvements.
- $2.6 million allocated for road and bridge materials for parishwide repairs.
- $2.95 million for the I-49 Industrial Park West Loop, using $2 million in federal grant funds and the rest funded by the Police Jury.
- Land acquisition for the landfill and parish compactor sites.
- Runway obstruction removal and upgraded airfield lighting system at the airport.
Not included in the budget were the following requests:
- Additional secretary for unfilled vacancy in the district attorney’s office.
- Moving a part-time employee to fulltime in the Stonewall Registrar of Voter’s office because of increased activity there.
- A generator for the registrar’s office building.
- Walk-in mortuary cooler and replacement vehicle for the coroner’s office.
Registrar Amanda Raynes and Deputy Coroner Billy Locke asked police jurors to reconsider their requests.
The Police Jury can make changes during the Dec. 19 meeting where the budget is up for formal adoption.