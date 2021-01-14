MANSFIELD, La. – A DeSoto Parish police juror who was often critical of Charles Adams when he was judge has now directed his criticism to Adams as district attorney.
Police juror Thomas Jones started off the Police Jury’s first meeting of the year on Tuesday by reading a statement directed at Adams during the public comment section. Sitting a few seats away was Adams, who took over as legal counsel for the Police Jury this week.
Jones’ statement reads as follows:
“Charles Adams cannot represent the jury because jurors filed complaints against him and he presided over a matter against the entire jury. He hung up in a juror’s face and refused to discuss a matter concerning the jury and refused to talk to him. He threatened Juror Thomas Jones in a public meeting to tread lightly. He is in conflict and cannot represent the jury. If Charles Adams does not vacate that chair, he is in violation of Office of Disciplinary Counsel rules and is subject to being disbarred.”
There was no reaction or response when Jones finished reading the statement, which he asked be filed into the public record.
His allegations are similar to those he and his brother, who was the former investigator for Evans, and the clerk of court, made in complaints filed against Adams several years ago with the Judiciary Commission of Louisiana. The complaints centered on numerous controversies that were ongoing at the time, including a contentious sheriff’s race, providing space for the district attorney in the courthouse and courthouse security. No action was taken by the commission on the complaints.
Who is in charge of courthouse security became an ongoing dispute for several months. Four other police jurors joined Jones in the complaint filed against Adams with the commission. Jones and the others contended it was the Police Jury’s responsibility to oversee security measures. Jones cited attorney general opinions in his defense.
And when Adams, then as judge, issued a court order citing the Louisiana Supreme Court that said security procedures "shall be approved" by the chief judge, Jones countered that Adams’ order was “not worth the paper it is written on.”
The Police Jury appealed Adams' order to the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal, which declined to take action. But the court did state the state's Supreme Court made it clear it intends for the chief judge to have administrative authority over courthouse security. The Louisiana Supreme Court was asked to weigh in specifically on DeSoto's dispute but refused to hear an appeal.
Adams retired his long-held district judge position last summer to run for district attorney against incumbent Gary Evans. Adams soundly defeated Evans in the fall election and on Monday began his term as district attorney.
The district attorney by state statute is to provide legal counsel to parish governing bodies. Evans started out doing that when his term began but stopped after controversies surfaced.
So, the DeSoto Police Jury has had to pay private attorneys over the past four to five years to provide legal services. Those attorneys are now finishing up whatever matters they were working on since Adams has taken over as the Police Jury’s legal advisor.
In other matters Tuesday, the Police Jury reelected Reggie Roe as president and Greg Baker as vice president. Baker replaces Ernel Jones, who did not seek the position again.