MANSFIELD, La. – DeSoto Parish Police Juror Nicholas Gasper resigned his position today in preparation for taking the bench next week.
Gasper was elected Nov. 3 to the Division B District Court seat. He and Division A District Judge Amy Burford McCartney, who was reelected last month, will be sworn in during a public ceremony set for 10 a.m. Monday in the DeSoto Parish Courthouse.
This will be McCartney’s first full six-year term. She was previously elected in the fall of 2016 to fill a vacancy created with the retirement of District Judge Robert Burgess.
Gasper is filling the spot that was vacated by the retirement of District Judge Charles Adams, who on Jan. 11 will become the parish’s new district attorney. Adams replaces one-term District Attorney Gary Evans.
Gasper is also a former Stonewall Town Council member. He served in that capacity until he was elected to the District 2 seat on the Police Jury during the fall 2019 elections.
The Police Jury will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday to appoint an interim replacement for Gasper. Police jurors also will call a special election for March 20 to fill out the remainder of the term, which expires on Jan. 7, 2024.