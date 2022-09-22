MANSFIELD, La. – DeSoto police jurors on Monday voted to defer a vote calling for a sales tax election to support the animal shelter until next month so that their tax attorneys can provide additional information.
Parish Administrator Michael Norton said the delay won’t affect getting the issue on the ballot in March. But he said the bond counsel will have more time to do additional research and provide a better timetable. They will be at the October committee meeting, Norton said.
The Police Jury’s Administrative Committee earlier this month recommended asking voters to approve a quarter-cent sales tax rather than a 1-mill property tax to cover the animal shelter’s operations and add mosquito abatement.
Also at Monday’s regular meeting, the Police Jury:
- Approved a revised special event permit that includes penalties for violators.
- Authorized a state grant application to re-do Whippoorwill Road, Quail Trail, Dove Lane, Clayton Drive and Charis Drive in north DeSoto Parish.
- Agreed to transfer funds to DeSoto Parish Waterworks District No. 1 for a water main extension on Stateny Lane to serve 10 customers. Police jurors Kyle Kennington and Jimmy Holmes objected; not to providing water but for the Police Jury paying for it. Holmes said the water district is taxpayer funded and should be able to come up with the money to handle the customers.
- Defeated a request to execute a lease with property owners for the proposed construction of a new community center in the KCS Subdivision. Engineering technician Brittany Mayhall explained the Police Jury can get clear title to one of the tracts of land but not the other and there is no information available to show who the owner of the second tract is. That prompted Police Juror Jeri Burrell, who represents the area, to ask for the project to be pulled. She accused unnamed police jurors of coming up with yet another reason not to support her project.
- Amended the district attorney’s budget to include $28,000 to cover expenses of an assistant district attorney who will be dedicated to handling the Police Jury’s legal needs, as well as those of other public entities under the parish umbrella. Burrell objected and said it would cost more than that. She interrupted District Attorney Charles Adams several times as he tried to explain how her figures were wrong. Adams said if the Police Jury didn’t want to do that then it was fine but said it will save the parish hundreds of thousands of dollars on legal fees compared to the time a few years ago when the former district attorney would not represent them.
- Approved the transfer of $1.2 million in excess tipping fees from the solid waste budget to the jail fund to cover the correctional facility fund debt at the end of the year.
- Agreed to pay $14,000 to implement live streaming of Police Jury meetings.
Road matters receiving approval:
- Westdale bridge replacement and property transfer.
- Speed bumps on Reeves and Bailey roads.
- Change the scope of work on Red Bluff and Cash Blackmon roads because of ground conditions. FEMA will pay the costs.
- Cooperative endeavor agreement with the Caddo-Bossier Port for DeSoto’s share of fees ($12,500 to $15,000) in 2023 for $2 billion grant application.
- Addendum for alternative curve design to lower construction costs on Gravel Point Road.
- Cooperative endeavor agreements with the following: DTM Leap Gas Gathering for improvements on Cross Road; Comstock Oil & Gas and Goodrich Petroleum for road and drainage improvements on Hannah Tucker Road; Vine Energy Operating, Comstock Oil & Gas, Williams Pipeline, DTM Leap Gas Gathering and Chesapeake on Kyle Porter Road; Clements to repair and improve Martinez Lane; Aethon Energy Operating to improve Wallace Lake Road.
- Amendment for alternate design to lower construction costs on Powell Road.