MANSFIELD, La. – DeSoto voters could again be asked to support the animal shelter and return mosquito spraying through the approval of a property tax millage.
That was one of the recommendations coming out of a lengthy session of committee meetings then a separate special meeting Tuesday night.
Highlights include:
Animal control
The Airport and Animal Control Committee voted to recommend that the full jury, which meets on July 18, set another election for the animal shelter, which also would include funding for mosquito spraying parishwide.
The Police Jury reduced funding for the animal shelter and eliminated mosquito spraying this year after voters last year turned down a 1-mill tax. Three previous elections over the past few years also failed.
But as police jurors also debated during last year’s budget discussions of possibly closing the shelter, supporters stepped up and vowed to help where necessary to keep the doors open.
Director Barbie Higginbotham said she is working within the budget the Police Jury set and it’s possible through the community’s support. She estimates about $800 to $1,000 comes in monthly to help buy food, cleaning supplies and other items needed to supplement the budget.
Still, Higginbotham, who’s only been at the helm for three months, asked police jurors to give the public another chance to consider supporting a tax that would completely fund operations. A non-profit that provides the additional financial support will be used to get the word out to voters about what is needed, she said.
The need for the shelter is “dire,” Higginbotham said, as she shared about an ongoing hoarding case and dogs being dumped, which she said “is ridicules right now with the economy.”
“I hope and pray you give the community a chance to step up,” she said, adding later, “We’re trying to make a difference, but we can’t do it without your help.”
New police juror
Trina Boyd Simpson was sworn in as the new District 4D police juror during a special meeting portion of the session. She replaces Thomas Jones, who resigned two weeks ago in preparation for being sworn in as the Mansfield mayor on Friday.
Jones recommended his wife, Rosalyn, to take his place. However, only two supported that idea, and the rest opted for Police Juror Rodriguez Ross’ nomination of Simpson.
She will serve the remainder of the term, which expires on Jan. 7, 2024, with regular elections in the fall of 2023. That’s because the Secretary of State’s office informed the Police Jury a special election will not be called.
Quiet Zone
Frierson resident Linda Owens asked police jurors to consider starting the process to have a quiet zone declared for a stretch of the highway going through Frierson. Owens said she’s done extensive research and the crossing at Highway 175 meets the safety requirements so that a quiet zone – an area where the train would not blow its horn – could be created.
“We don’t want to stop any trains. We realize how important trains are. But it’s hard to sleep at night with the train horns,” Owens said. It also interferes with Sunday morning worship, she said.
Police Juror Reggie Roe, of Frierson, said the Kansas City Southern railyard in Shreveport is poised for renovation and expansion with its proposed merger with Canadian Pacific. That will put even more trains through Frierson and other areas, he said.
Roe said creating quiet zones has been done before, but it takes a lot of paperwork. The affected RR crossings must meet safety requirements before being considered, he said.
Committee actions
Assorted recommendations from committees that will be approved or rejected by the full Police Jury on July 18 include:
- Approval for DeSoto Fire District No. 1 to call a tax renewal election on Dec. 10.
- Appoint Ricky Cash to the DeSoto EMS board.
- Appoint Marvin Jackson to the DeSoto Parish Tourism Commission.
- Ask fire boards and EMS board to submit monthly reports or meeting minutes.
- Remove speed bumps on Daw Road. A request to add speed bumps on Lakeview Road in Gloster failed following discussion about the pros and cons and need for a petition from residents.
- Hire an additional permit officer, to bring the total to five.
- Sign an agreement with D.N. Bell Construction LLC to remove rock pulled from the landfill and crush it into usable granite at $30 per ton. The Police Jury is spending $45 per ton in a current contract.