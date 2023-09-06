MANSFIELD, La. – DeSoto Parish police jurors are a step away from moving forward with a proposition to let voters decide on term limits.
The idea received majority support during a committee meeting Monday night. Next step is for the full panel to take a formal yes or no vote at the regular meeting on Sept. 18.
Police Juror Kyle Kennington of Stonewall proposed the idea to mirror term limits already in place for state legislators and school board members. The restriction limits the elected officials to three consecutive terms.
Kennington’s measure for police jurors would do the same, but would allow a return after a four-year absence. Kennington, who is not seeking re-election following his first four-year term, said he would have brought it up even if he had decided to run again.
Some of his fellow jurors didn’t share the same sentiment.
“The people in the parish determine how long we serve,” Police Juror Richard Fuller said.
In theory, Police Juror Dewayne Mitchell said he’s in favor of term limits. However, he said he’s talked with constituents while campaigning for re-election and didn't find a majority support.
“It doesn’t figure into their vote,” Mitchell said.
Kennington said his constituents have asked for it.
Police Juror Greg Baker then offered an alternate to Kennington’s motion, suggesting term limits be put before voters since it was voters who decided on the term limits for the school board and state legislators.
“I think the people have a right to decide,” Police Juror Trina Boyd-Simpson said.