MANSFIELD, La. – DeSoto police jurors during a special meeting Monday night put on hold until May a decision on an agreement to finance construction of a new jail.
The extra time will give them a chance to review documents from the tax attorney.
Police jurors and Sheriff Jayson Richardson last month approved the design of the new facility that could cost an estimated $16.2 million to build. The public will not be asked to pay for it.
Richardson has $5 million on hand to cover costs associated with building a new office for his personnel. The Police Jury has about $5 million in a dedicated jail fund.
The remaining money will be loaned by the sheriff’s office, or Law Enforcement District, to the Police Jury, which will have to repay it at a rate set by the state bond commission. Police jurors anticipate taking about $1.2 million a year from excess tipping fees from the Mundy Landfill.
Richardson is taking the money from a sales tax fund of about $48 million. A majority of the proceeds was amassed during a several-year period when the Haynesville Shale pumped millions of dollars into the parish.
Even though he’s not obligated to pay for the sheriff’s office part of the project, Richardson said he’s doing so to make the plan workable.
Police jurors have discussed the plan for months. It wasn’t always well-received.
Early plans were expanded for what was called a judicial complex, with a new courthouse and parish offices included. That idea met with resistance.
But even some of those initially opposed to any new construction changed their minds last month when presented with how much money the parish is forking out annually just in maintenance of the detention center, which was first occupied 34 years ago.
According to architect Warren Marchive, the Police Jury, as owner of the detention center, spent $111,000 on maintenance costs in 2014. The amount steadily increased to $805,000 in 2020. Over the past seven years, maintenance costs have topped $2 million.
“The building is just deteriorating,” Police Juror Rodriguez Ross said as he reviewed photographs he took of the jail’s interior.
The building has a mold problem, consistent plumbing issues and outdated air conditioning and heating system.
“It’s just old and outdated,” Marchive said, noting the Department of Justice predicts a typical jail to have a 30-year life expectancy.
He reminded police jurors the building runs 365 days a year. “Nothing in the building ever turns off,” he said.
The current detention center was designed to house 130 inmates. Former Sheriff Rodney Arbuckle received a special exception from the state fire marshal’s office to hold 150.
But even with that, Marchive said the jail was not built to hold that many. A new facility will have 150 beds with the ability to hold up to 180. Richardson doesn’t want any more than that because it moves into another category of jail operations.
“It’s finally got to the point we’ve got to do something,” Police Juror Keith Parker said.
Marchive estimates it will take three years from the design phase to construction completion. The design itself will take up to six months, which could mean it would be near year’s end or early 2022 before the project is available for bids.
The new facility will be built on the old Nabors Trailers property, which the Police Jury owns. That keeps it in downtown Mansfield and close to the courthouse.