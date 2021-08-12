FRIERSON, La. – A road leading into an industrial park where about 500 people are employed continues to deteriorate and there’s no immediate solution on how to fix it.
Discussion at a recent DeSoto Police Jury committee meeting about Park Road got testy when some of the representatives of businesses at the industrial site pushed for an answer and got pushback from one of the elected officials.
No resolution was reached and it’s still uncertain what will happen with Park Road going forward. But it appears, at least, the state’s transportation department has no plans to do further maintenance.
The road at issue parallels Interstate 49 at the state Highway 175 exit. It serves multiple business – mostly oil and gas related – with hundreds of employees.
The road was initially created by a private developer to serve one property. It expanded during the Haynesville Shale years with multiple businesses.
Years of heavy truck traffic has beat down the road that was not built to handle the load. The original timber frame bridge crossing a bayou has been replaced but it was not meant to be a permanent replacement. Heavy rains put portions of the road under water for hours or days.
Police jurors thought last fall they had come up with a plan with the state to use a combination of parish and state funds to cover some of the improvements but also to build an alternate route behind the existing property. But some of that funding never came through. The status of a federal grant application is murky.
Dust from the gravel road creates a hazard for drivers on I-49, and business operations stop when it rains because employees must be ferried back and forth. One potential new worker withdrew from the running because of the safety factor, CNC Oilfield Services spokeswoman Whitney Rogers said.
Seven of the business owners are paying out of their pockets each month to keep the road maintained as best they can. James Caskey, also with CNC, said the company has ruined motor grader blades in the process.
“It’s not our responsibility; it’s not. … We meet with the state, and they say it’s not their road. Why should we as taxpaying companies have to deal with this?” asked Caskey.
Police Jury President Reggie Roe said state legislators Barry Milligan and Larry Bagley are working with the Police Jury on funding, and Congressman Mike Johnson’s office is sending a letter of support for the grant application.
“David North is not closing the road yet,” Roe said of the DOTD Region 4 administrator.
KTBS reached out to DOTD this week for a clarification on the state’s position on the road’s future. Spokeswoman Erin Buchanan said in an email DOTD is willing to work with the Police Jury to transfer maintenance responsibilities if the parish puts up resources to improve the road.
Park Road was built as a condition of the right-of-way purchase to access a single property off I-49. The state’s obligation was fulfilled once the road was completed. A bridge on the road was not part of those plans and permanent maintenance was never part of the agreement, Buchanan said.
“It was never built with the intention of multiple businesses establishing locations along the road, nor was it constructed to withstand that type of heavy traffic. Park Road is not part of the state highway system,” Buchanan said.
Police Juror Thomas Jones acknowledged at the meeting the Police Jury has been resistant to taking the road into the system because of its condition. But he said they should reconsider their stance, calling it an “emergency situation.”
Police Juror Rodriguez Ross pointed out it came up for a vote in June to accept the road into the parish system, but the vote failed.
Caskey said a solution already needs to be in the works with the rainy season coming. Five employees lost their vehicles to flooding within a year. Some of the 18-wheelers have experienced mechanical problems going through the high water.
Caskey asked, “My question is who is going to fight for us. … We’ve got to know we’ve got some type of help.”
Police jurors discussed the need to put the issue back on the committee agenda next month. There were also inquiries of the district attorney about the legality of the Police Jury getting the road repaired then donating it to one of the companies to take over, thus be responsible for future maintenance.
But as the meeting’s capacity crowd grew restless for answers, so did a police juror’s patience in trying to explain the responsibility of the players involved.
“It ain’t our problem. It’s the state problem and where the road makes the bend, the blue road makes the bend, it is their problem. Now, they’re in here asking us to fix their problem and to fix the state’s problem. I understand what they want. And I understand the parish should help them. But when you get down to the very bottom of the pile, DeSoto Parish ain’t there people. It ain’t our problem. I want you to know that it ain’t our problem,” Police Juror Greg Baker said.
The Police Jury needs to support the businesses served by the road, but Baker said those same businesses failed to do their due diligence about ownership of the road before moving there.
“So now all y’all are in here crying to us. And I’m tired of y’all coming up here crying to us when it ain’t our problem. Especially when we’re working as hard as we can to get grants and arrange to fix your road. I don’t care how many motor grade blades you wear out,” Baker said.
Baker’s comments elicited comments from some in the audience with one man saying, “I ain’t come in here to listen to that,” to which Baker responded, “We’ll go on, walk on out of here.” Someone else said, “I’ll go to church if I want to hear preaching,” and an admonishment from another who said, “You need to change your attitude.”
More words were exchanged as the crowd walked out and the meeting was adjourned.