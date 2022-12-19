MANSFIELD, La. – The demographer who drew up the DeSoto Police Jury’s redistricting plan is back at the drawing board with changes suggested from a work session last week.
Demographer Mike Hefner said he took the plan police jurors ditched the previous week and made deviations. But even more were made by jurors seeking to balance their populations.
The Police Jury rescinded its plan in response to the threat of a lawsuit, accusing police jurors of gerrymandering the new districts based on race. The 14 voters who filed the formal complaint allege the Police Jury retained underpopulated majority minority districts around Mansfield, even though it’s been steadily losing population, and overpopulated the continuously growing area in north DeSoto. They are poised to file a federal lawsuit if the Police Jury does not even out the numbers.
District Attorney Charles Adams, a retired judge, prefaced the Thursday work session by reviewing U.S. Supreme Court cases from various states that addressed situations similar to what DeSoto is experiencing.
President Ernel Jones read exerts from a letter the Police Jury received from the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund that disputes the voters’ complaints. Eliminating one of the five majority minority districts would put the Police Jury in legal jeopardy, he said. He believes minor deviations to the original plan can bring it into compliance.
Adams said his presentation presented the law and he did not take sides. People can’t be moved in or out of districts based on their race unless there is proof of a Voting Rights Act Section 2 violation, he said.
“I don’t think anybody wanted to be here. The times are changing. The world that we live in is changing. The population in DeSoto Parish is changing. We have to shift concentration of people. We have more people in the northern part of the parish, that’s a fact. Y’all have to deal with that,” Adams said.
But that’s what Police Juror Jeri Burrell of Mansfield says she has a problem with.
“Because, before now, before all these people migrated to the northern end of this parish, let’s be honest about it, predominately white, so as far as I’m concerned they created a segregated thing,” Burrell said.
Hefner said while he appreciated Adams’ research, he disputed it as being out of context. He also disagreed with the allegations behind the threatened lawsuit, saying, “What’s driving this plan was not race. We’re not having a problem maintaining majority minority districts. … You have sufficient numbers and they are compact enough to maintain a majority minority district.”
Hefner maintained there is an obligation under the Voting Rights Act to keep the incumbents in their existing districts, even though some of them live very close to each other in Mansfield.
“We have a large amount moving into the north part of the parish and losing people in south end. … It’s not race. … None of these plans are race-based,” he said.
Police Juror Kyle Kennington, who as District 2 representative has the most concentrated population in north DeSoto, said it's “ludicrous” to stack his district knowing that it is among the fast growing – and even has grown more since the census was completed with new subdivisions going in and more planned.
Hefner went back and forth on a new proposed map, adding and subtracting census blocks to bring down District 2's population, along with neighboring District 3, represented by Greg Baker, and District 5, represented by Reggie Roe.
Hefner worked his way down and made changes to put smaller communities such as Grand Cane and Longstreet back together since Plan C split them.
As he worked his way around the map, Burrell said she was barely in her district and was still opposed to the lines extending north of Grand Cane and over to Stanley. The tweaks still kept all north end districts overpopulated, which Kennington pointed out. And the domino effect also lessened the minority population in Trina Boy Simpson’s district, which Hefner said he wanted to avoid.
Hefner said he would take the revised plan and work on it some more. He’ll also create another map to show what it will look like to fully address the north DeSoto growth districts.