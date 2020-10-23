MANSFIELD, La. – The DeSoto Parish Police Jury is the new owner of an events center in Mansfield.
The Police Jury at a meeting this month agreed to accept the donation of the Clista Calhoun Center. Owners of the center closed it earlier this year.
There’s still paperwork to sign and operations to figure out, but police jurors felt it was appropriate to take ownership of the facility because of the amount of public money that’s already been spent on it.
The center opened in November 2012 after a $1.2 million renovation. But the building was constructed in the 1800s to serve as the Mansfield Female College, the oldest female college west of the Mississippi River.
The college closed in 1930 and was purchased by the Riemer Calhoun family, whose heirs in 2002 donated the building and grounds to the state. An adjacent building that was once the Calhoun home serves as the state-owned Mansfield Female College Museum. It is not part of the donation.
The center, named for Riemer Calhoun’s first wife, filled a void in Mansfield and the surrounding communities by providing a venue for reunions, parties, weddings, political functions, concerts and public meetings.
The Police Jury became a public partner by giving $600,000 through the years to assist with operations and improvement projects. The DeSoto Parish Tourism Commission and DeSoto Parish Chamber of Commerce also have contributed.
Exactly how much it will take the Police Jury to operate the center is unknown. Those details were not discussed at the meeting where the offer was made.
Police jurors Jimmy Holmes and Jeri Burrell were the only two to have strong objections to the donation. Holmes, as the most vocal, suggested the parish shouldn’t take it on because of the unknown expenses. It will also put the parish in competition with other private venues, he said, asking how the Police Jury will make it profitable when the owners couldn’t make it break even.
Burrell said even though the parish had essentially already paid for the building through its subsidies she still didn’t agree with the Police Jury taking it over.
According to the most recent audit filed in March for fiscal year 2019, the center made $21,430 in rentals and received $40,000 in public funding from the Police Jury, Tourism Bureau and Chamber of Commerce.
Utilities and repairs ate up most of the revenue at $25,823, which when added to the director’s salary, phone, internet, fire alarm, supplies, fees, insurance, advertisements and other related expenses put total disbursements at $79,422. That left $16,685 in the fund balance.
A board of citizens that operated the center recommended two of its members stay on as advisors. Police jurors were mixed on that idea, with some agreeing their advice would be helpful in the transition while others said if the Police Jury is taking it over then it’s theirs to run.