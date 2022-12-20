MANSFIELD, La. – DeSoto police jurors spent a lot of time earlier this month ripping parts of the 2023 budget. One police juror even called the proposal illegal and unethical, then compared it to horse manure.
But no adjectives were used or objections offered when police jurors met Monday night to adopt next year’s budget. There were no comments from the public, nor from jurors. Kyle Kennington was the only one of the 10 present who voted no.
Questions were raised during the budget meeting on Dec. 2 about some of the spending plans. Only one funding request from a non-profit organization was included even though many were submitted. Other requests from the parish coroner and registrar of voters also were ignored.
Included in the budget adopted Monday night is $1 million in federal COVID-relief funds for each juror to use for projects in his or her district as long as guidelines are followed.
The budget estimates the Police Jury will end 2023 with just over $42.4 million in fund balances.
One amendment will have to be made to the road department budget. The Police Jury applied for a $1.6 million state grant to fund several road improvement projects. However, a required public notice submitted to the local newspaper was not published by the deadline, causing the parish to lose out on the funds.
In other matters:
- Administrator Michael Norton said the Louisiana Legislative Auditor and the Police Jury’s bond counsel said spending $250,000 from the jail fund, which is generated by a dedicated sales tax, to create a parking lot where the old jail once stood is allowable. The legality of the move was questioned during the earlier budget discussion.
- Bid documents for the new detention center and sheriff’s office will be sent for advertisement next week, with an eye toward early March to award a bid. Construction is expected to take 18 to 24 months.
- Police jurors voted to close three railroad crossings along U.S. Highway 171 south of Mansfield at the request of KCS. The railroad company threatened to sue the parish if the crossings were not closed. Only a few residents are affected, but they have access to nearby crossings at Catuna and Hudson Darby.
- President Ernel Jones announced the sudden death Monday afternoon of a longtime Police Jury road department employee, Booker T. Ford. Jones recalled his high school days of playing football with Ford. Norton said Ford went to work for the parish right after high school graduation and had been employed for 45 years.