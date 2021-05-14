MANSFIELD, La. – Seven months after agreeing to take over ownership of an events center in Mansfield, DeSoto Parish police jurors had second thoughts and backed out.
The Police Jury’s Administrative Committee at a meeting earlier this week rejected the donation after discussing the financial responsibility of taking over the Clista Calhoun Center. Because the issue failed to advance out of the committee, the matter cannot be brought up again for at least 90 days.
Police jurors months ago were more optimistic about taking ownership, even though some had expressed concern the venue was not a money-maker. But in ongoing negotiations with the Secretary of State’s office to work out an arrangement about use of the parking lot, police jurors learned the parking area did not come with the Calhoun Center. Instead, the Secretary of State owns it as part of the Mansfield Female College Museum which is next door to the center.
The state, however, agreed to a 20-year agreement for use of the parking lot. But owning the property was more enticing for police jurors since it could be part of a package if, as the center's owners, they decided to sell it in the future.
Discussion about the purchase elicited strong opinions, with some acknowledging the role the center plays in the community which otherwise would be void of a large-scale venue for weddings, reunions and meetings, and those who were concerned about taking on the financial burden.
Police Juror Keith Parker took time to read off numerous other entities that over the past three years have received financial assistance from the Police Jury. Those included Christmas parades and Mardi krewes in Mansfield and Logansport at $5,000 each; DeSoto 4-H Building, $313,000; DeSoto High Alumni Association, $131,400; grandparents' program, $5,000; Mansfield Civic Group, $10,000; DeSoto Habilitation Services, $53,000; sports complex, $80,000; Webcorps Inc., $30,000 and the Health Unit, $88,060. Those and more totaled almost $1.4 million.
“That’s on stuff we do that we don’t make money on. If don’t want to do the Calhoun Center then let’s start eliminating some of these that’s on this list,” Park said. “We’ll kill our community. You take the ballpark away from folks and see what happens. You take the health center away from people. … We have to spend money at times for the betterment of the community, our people.”
“Yes, but we’re just the sugar daddy for everybody in the parish,” Police Juror Jimmy Holmes said during Parker’s remarks. He pointed out there are other privately-operated facilities that can be rented in the parish for social events.
Newly seated Police Juror Kyle Kennington said when he was a spectator in the audience, he was in favor of the Police Jury accepting the center’s donation. But that’s when he thought the parking lot came with the building.
“I thought we could sell it down the road, but we don’t have the parking lot, so we’ve got a problem,” Kennington said.
He also noted the center has “never come close” to making money. It was $55,000 in the hole last year.
Police Jury President Reggie Roe told KTBS Friday in a separate interview that he’s not given up on finding a solution. The center has enough events scheduled to keep it open through the end of the year.
Roe said he is meeting with the executive board next week to talk about what can be done after that. He said he discovered in a review of all the center’s financial accounts that it has about $120,000 in the bank.
“It’s something Mansfield needs because it is the last decent building left in Mansfield,” he said during the committee meeting.
The center opened in November 2012 after a $1.2 million renovation. The building was constructed in the 1800s to serve as the Mansfield Female College, the oldest female college west of the Mississippi.
It eventually became privately owned and heirs of the Calhoun family donated it to the state in 2002.
Other items considered by the committees that will advance to a final vote at the May 17 regular meeting include:
- Adopt a cooperative endeavor agreement with the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office for financing of the new detention center and sheriff’s offices. The agreement calls for the Police Jury to contribute $4 million to be matched by the sheriff’s office, which will loan the Police Jury $11 million. The 12-year loan will be at 2% interest, with annual payments ranging from $1 million to $1.2 million.
- Amend the budget by $3,000 for a handicapped ramp at a home on Desadier Road and $54,000 for 18 ramps pending on a waiting list. The Police Jury will no longer take applications but forward the requests to the Council on Aging, which has programs in place to do the same work, Kennington said.
- Refer for further consideration a request from Police Juror Jeri Burrell for a $200,000 appropriation to build a new KCS community center. Police Juror Dewayne Mitchell reminded Burrell she previously had money set aside for the project, but she redirected to the Mansfield Fire Department.
- Approve a new policy of requiring police jurors to go through committee chairman to have items added to their agendas and set future committee meetings for the first Monday of the month and regular meetings on the third Monday.