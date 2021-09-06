MANSFIELD, La. – DeSoto Parish police jurors will discuss the fate of the DeSoto Parish Animal Shelter during a committee meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
A late addition to the Airport/Animal Shelter Committee agenda states, “Authorize the staff to close the Animal Control Facility by the end of the year.” Whatever the committee decides will still have to go before the full Police Jury at a later meeting for a formal vote.
Committee Chairman Rodriguez Ross said even though that’s what the committee will discuss, he’s still open to suggestions on how to keep it open. But he’s not too optimistic.
Ross said the Police Jury is facing this decision because “the public decided to shut it down. We didn’t get the votes to keep it open.”
Ross is referring to the outcome of an election in April in which the Police Jury asked the public to approve a 1-mill property tax dedicated to the animal shelter and mosquito control. The tax was one of only three items on the ballot so there was only a 12 percent voter turnout. It failed with 1,065 votes in favor and 1,404 against.
The tax would have generated about $715,000 annually. Expenses in 2020 were $644,208 but reduced to $563,152 this year with mosquito control eliminated.
Supporters of the animal shelter are encouraging attendance at Tuesday's meeting. Others are expressing their support through an online petition at change.org
" ... this cannot happen folks," Kathleen Calhoun said on a Facebook post. "We cannot go backwards, we need an animal shelter in this parish. Please try to attend this meeting to show your support or call or email the police jury and let them know the shelter needs to stay open."
At the time the issue was put on the ballot, police jurors did not say the animal shelter would close if the tax failed. The governing body did not put out any information prior to the election about why it was asking for the additional money nor what the future held.
There have been no public discussions about the animal shelter since then. Police jurors also have not started budget talks for the 2022 fiscal year.
But President Reggie Roe said that’s about to get underway.
“We need to know what we’re looking at by the end of the year, whether to scale down or close it,” Roe said of the animal shelter. “I don’t think we have enough votes to keep it open.”
He could offer no reason why police jurors have not discussed the animal shelter prior to now.
Ross said he’s been looking at alternatives to “keep it alive” but hit dead ends. He said he’s looked at trimming expenses that would have it running at “half throttle,” but a $300,000 budget won’t cover it. “It takes about $600,000 a year as it is now.”
Still, Ross said he’s been trying to figure out something. He’s even talked to Sheriff Jayson Richardson about involving work release inmates in aspects of the shelter’s operations. Ross said that was an option he was relying upon, but he didn’t think the sheriff could make it work.
Richardson told KTBS the option is not off the table; there just needs to be more discussion. He’s offered to commission an animal shelter employee as a parish deputy if person attends the police academy to become certified. That would allow the employee to oversee inmates at the shelter.
“We could use inmate workers to supplement some of the people they are having to pay right now,” Richardson said. “(The Police Jury) would still be running the operation.”
Richardson sees advantages for the inmates, too, who could learn a trade while getting work release credit and reduce their court sentences.
Also on the committee’s agenda is discussion of procedures in place by animal control to apprehend, quarantine and observe animals that have bitten someone. No one KTBS talked to Friday had an answer as to what will be done in those situations should the animal shelter close.
“I’m fighting my best, me and (shelter director) Ms. Connie (Philipp) are trying to keep it alive. I have a lot of animals myself,” Ross said, noting, “And the employees up there. That’s their livelihood.”
The shelter -- properly named the T.B. Yopp Jr. Animal Facility in memory of the late Police Juror Bryant Yopp who championed the facility – opened in late 2010 after the parish received an unexpected windfall for leasing property during the Haynesville Shale boom that started in 2008. The Police Jury held a series of public meetings to gauge the public’s wishes for the money and construction of an animal shelter was among the top requests.
Yopp, of Stonewall, pushed the project through. He died in 2009 before the shelter opened.