MANSFIELD, La. – For the first time in perhaps 20 years, the DeSoto Police Jury was unable to hold its monthly meeting Monday because of the lack of a quorum.
Only five of the 11 police jurors showed up. Six are needed to conduct business.
President Reggie Roe said on Tuesday he’s never seen that happen during his tenure. The panel had a full agenda to consider, including voting on a couple of issues that were poised to draw controversy in response to heated discussions on the topics at this month’s committee meeting.
However, Roe said he won’t set a special meeting date this month. Instead, he’ll add a special meeting prior to the Aug. 3 committee meeting date.
Roe said he was aware one police juror, Greg Baker, would be absent. Baker was injured in an accident home and is being treated at a Shreveport hospital.
Two others called to report they wouldn’t be attending. Rodriguez Ross said he was out of town on vacation, and Richard Fuller said his mother was in the hospital.
But as the five jurors who showed up Monday – Roe, Kyle Kennington, Keith Parker, Dewayne Mitchell, Jimmy Holmes – waited to see if others would arrive, Roe said he had the secretary call them. Jeri Burrell didn’t answer her phone. Ernel Jones cited a death in the family a week ago, and Thomas Jones said he couldn’t talk.
“We’ve never had this before,” Roe said.
The two topics expecting to create debate were a proposed private-public partnership with Louisiana Connected to build a broadband network for the parish and a proposed staff organizational chart that would include a combined administrator-treasurer position.
Police jurors were split on their support of whether to move forward with the broadband partnership, with some wanting to wait for more information and others ready to sign on the dotted line.
Lethon “Buck” Magee represents Louisiana Connected and said he has a team of grant writers ready to assist the parish and city of Mansfield in seeking $45 million for a broadband network, which he said the parish would own. He said it would be at no cost to taxpayers, but the Police Jury would have to sell bonds. His company would operate the system.
Thomas Jones pushed for the partnership with Magee’s company, while Mitchell suggested letting the parish’s broadband commission, which is made up of parish residents, look at all proposals and bring a recommendation to the Police Jury. That commission is working with the state and has already held informational meetings around the parish.
District Attorney Charles Adams questioned if the partnership would amount to the Police Jury granting an exclusive franchise, which would put the parish in a legal bind.
Mitchell pointed out if the parish ends up as owner of the broadband system, then it also will be responsible for its upkeep.
Things heated up during the personnel committee when the organizational chart and advertisement for a new administrator came up. Police jurors who are not on the committee began quizzing Holmes, the chairman, so much so that Mitchell said the committee was not able to function because of the interference.
“This is chaos,” Mitchell said, reminding the non-members they can ask questions when it comes up before the full Police Jury.
“Who put this together? This has got to stop,” said Burrell, who is not on the committee, of the organizational chart.
Current administrator Steve Brown reminded jurors discussion of a succession plan was brought up months ago when it was made known that several department heads are nearing retirement. Longtime treasurer Linda Gatlin recently announced her upcoming departure.
Thomas Jones told Holmes he didn’t have authority to bring the chart before his committee and accused him of “trying to slide this in.” Thomas Jones continued to argue as Roe continuously gaveled him out of order.
Kennington read from the Feb. 8 minutes where previous approval was given to the personnel committee to prepare a transition plan and organizational chart for key personnel.
But Fuller said it was a “ploy” to get “a certain person” hired. Holmes denied that.
Ernel Jones said, “There is a name trying to be pushed to be the new administrator.” And Thomas Jones said it was unlawful to have someone filling the role as administrator and treasurer.
A motion was made and seconded to advance the proposed organizational chart out of the committee to the full jury for a vote. But there was no motion on an agenda item to discuss and hire an administrator/treasurer.
There were other items on the personnel committee’s agenda and Holmes called them for a vote or discussion. However, Thomas Jones was continuously talking over Holmes so the committee took no further action on its agenda items.