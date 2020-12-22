MANSFIELD, La. – The DeSoto Parish Police Jury District 2 seat finally has representative.
It took two meetings, but the Police Jury has appointed Stonewall resident Bradley Sepulvado to fill the seat vacated last week with the resignation of Nicholas Gasper, who was sworn in Monday as a new district judge.
Sepulvado is a subdivision developer who’s made DeSoto his home for decades. He does not plan to seek the office in the spring special election.
Sepulvado, who was immediately sworn in by District Judge Amy Burford McCartney, was the second person nominated for the position. Last week, Stonewall resident Kyle Kennington was nominated at the suggestion of Gasper. Jurors voted 5-4 against him despite the Police Jury’s long-standing tradition of honoring a fellow juror’s recommendation.
During Monday night’s special meeting, the item was placed on the agenda again but with Sepulvado’s name instead. Still, that was met with opposition by Police Juror Jeri Burrell, who said the move was contrary to the parish bylaws that prohibit failed matters from returning to the agenda within 90 days.
“If it had been a black juror, it would be a horse of a different color,” said Burrell about the decision to revisit the appointment. She warned jurors, “God sees all you do wrong,” and she said she would “legally challenge” the decision.
President Reggie Roe, reading from the state statute, said it mandates that a public body “shall” fill a vacancy within 20 days. He also said he had been in touch with the governor’s office for clarification.
Attorney Edwin Byrd said it was his opinion submitting a different name is not contrary to the bylaws, adding, "I believe the bylaws are broad enough to include a separate name."
Burrell continued to argue that “shall” does not mean “we have to fill the position.”
In the end, Burrell and Police Juror Richard Fuller voted against Sepulvado’s appointment. Police Juror Thomas Jones abstained but did not say why.
At the start of the meeting, Kennington offered a quick introduction of himself and said he will qualify in January to be a candidate for the position on the March 20 ballot.
District 2 is a heavily populated area that includes Stonewall and unincorporated areas of north DeSoto Parish.