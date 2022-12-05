MANSFIELD, La. – DeSoto Parish police jurors voted unanimously Monday night to rescind a redistricting plan approved earlier this year.
But the vote is not admission there is anything wrong with the plan, President Ernel Jones said.
Police jurors worked hard and reviewed all laws related to redrawing the election district lines, Jones said, expressing confidence in their effort.
But he added, “There are some things we want to look at and maybe redo.”
And he said he wanted to make it clear rescinding the plan does not means “we’ve done anything wrong” or “agreeing we done something wrong.”
Police jurors will meet with their demographer, Mike Hefner, on Dec. 15 in a workshop to look at alternatives.
The vote comes as a group of DeSoto Parish voters have threatened to file a lawsuit challenging the plan that was in place. In a letter of complaint served on the Police Jury two weeks ago, the voters allege the plan was gerrymandered according to race in violation of the U.S. Constitution.
The voters contend the redistricting plan did not adequately address the growth in the north DeSoto Parish area. The plan retained five majority minority districts based in Mansfield even though population there has steadily declined, according to the census figures.
The only other police juror to comment Monday night was Jeri Burrell of Mansfield. She said the vote does not mean changes to the district lines will be accepted.
Burrell said she is willing to go back over the plan even though she’s fine with her new lines.
“I’m gonna go on record. I’m not gonna accept anything,” adding, “I won’t be bullied out my district. … I’m not happy with it and I’m willing to fight for it.”
Police jurors have until June to get a new plan in place. The next round of elections are in October.