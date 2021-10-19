MANSFIELD, La. – A Stonewall town councilman who heads the Bossier City sales tax division has a new title if he chooses to take it.
The DeSoto Parish Police Jury Monday night voted to offer Michael B. Norton the position as parish administrator. He was notified Tuesday and President Reggie Roe expects to learn of Norton’s decision soon.
If he agrees, Norton would start within a month, Roe said. His salary is set at $120,000.
Norton replaces longtime administrator Steve Brown, who chose last month to step down from the position, as retirement is in the not-too-distant future. Brown retains his responsibility as parish engineer until then.
Norton was one of three candidates interviewed last week from over 100 applicants for the administrative position. The others were Stephen Hickman of Castor and Patrick Duck of Texarkana, Texas.
Norton was elected to the Stonewall Town Council in 2018. He’s been the tax administrator for the Bossier City-Parish Sales & Use Tax Division since 2014, having worked his way up from tax auditor since his employment with the city. Before that, he was a staff accountant with a CPA firm.