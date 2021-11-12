MANSFIELD, La. – DeSoto police jurors are poised to make changes with the parish’s subdivision regulations along with those who serve on the panel that signs off them.
Policies and Procedures Committee Chairman Kyle Kennington told committee members to be prepared for special meetings in the coming weeks after lengthy discussion evolved around how the subdivision development approval process is handled. The No. 1 concern is the status of the roads that are being built in the new subdivisions. No. 2, the need to reevaluate the DeSoto Planning Commission because too many of its members are subdivision developers.
“We have an awful lot of developers on our planning commission. Developers that are passing things with the planning commission and having them OK’d prior to being sent to us and we don’t know about it until it’s been Ok’d by the planning commission, who is made up of the developers,” Police Juror Jimmy Holmes said.
“That’s a conflict of interest. We need to take those off,” Police Juror Ernel Jones said.
Police Juror Jeri Burrell pointed out that some on the planning commission are the ones who developed subdivisions the Police Jury now has a problem with.
Those problems evolve around the roads that are built in the subdivisions but later taken into the parish road system. The Police Jury then is responsible for maintaining those roads. Too often, some complain, the roads are not built up to standards required by the Police Jury, which leaves the parish having to foot the bill for expensive repairs.
“We’re suffering out on our parish roads,” said Police Juror Dewayne Mitchell, who repeatedly emphasized he’s “pro-growth.” However, Mitchell said, “We can’t take in the whole parish. That’s costing us millions of dollars. I’m thinking that money needs to go out on these parish roads.”
Police Jury employee Brittany Mayhall, who works with the planning commission, explained the subdivision approval process. The developer must create street profiles that are included in the subdivision plat. The Police Jury engineer reviews that information, and later he and the administrator go out and inspect the roads before the subdivision gets its final approval from the planning commission.
“They have an obligation to build the roads to the standard they agreed upon before the commission approved the plan,” Mayhall said.
Administrator Steve Brown said the road, if it’s an asphalt surface, must be a minimum of 2 inches with 12 inches of soil cement.
Subdivisions in DeSoto Parish are continually being developed as newcomers move out of Caddo and other parishes. At least a half-dozen or more new plats haven been approved in north DeSoto Parish this year, and some established subdivisions are being expanded.
Holmes said subdivision developers in Caddo Parish are not allowed to sell lots until the roads are completed, unlike in DeSoto where lots can be sold before the roads go in. But Caddo also doesn’t accept subdivision roads into the parish road system for at least two years, he said.
That gives time for the construction process within the subdivision to continue while the roads undergo wear and tear of the heavy truck traffic. At the end of the 2-year process, the developer must bring the streets back up to Caddo Parish’s standards before they are accepted.
“We need to hold our developers at a little more of standard also. We don’t need them taking advantage of us,” Holmes said.
Holmes also wondered if matters coming before the planning commission are getting enough scrutiny since he’s learned some of the meetings are not drawing a quorum. He asked the staff to check into the attendance and suggested those not attending regularly should be replaced.
Commission members are Chairman Dan Dobson, Vice Chairman Eugene Washington, Tim Fuller, Brian Davlin, Katy Evans, Dusty Wadsworth, Aaron Edwards, Daleon Walraven and Roger Tharpe.
Police Juror Richard Fuller noted that his brother is on the planning commission. His concern is the panel needs people with construction skill sets.
Jones pointed out that Fuller’s brother does carpentry work and is not a subdivision developer.
Back to when and by whom subdivisions plats are approved, Kennington asked District Attorney Charles Adams if the Police Jury can override planning commission’s decisions. To which Adams replied, “The jury can override anything the planning commission does.”
To correct the issue of the subdivision plats being approved by the planning commission, Kennington told Mayhall to make sure the information goes before the Police Jury “before they start selling lots.”
“We owe it to those people who are buying those lots because they don’t have a clue,” Kennington said.
The prospective property owners need to know who will be responsible for road maintenance – the developer, a homeowner’s association or the parish.
“If we’re never ever going to take it in then that needs to be disclosed, too,” Kennington said. “There doesn’t need to be any ambiguity there. I would like it all to be done ahead of time and the developer state their plan before we ever allow them to build the first house.”
Brown said the subdivision regulations are in “dire need” of updating.
Holmes said the Police Jury needs to put a halt on any new subdivision development until the regulations are reviewed.
“And we don’t need to take in any more roads,” Burrell said.