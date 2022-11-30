MANSFIELD, La. – The DeSoto Parish Police Jury will hold a special meeting Monday at 5 p.m. to consider rescinding its redistricting plan.
The matter was placed on an agenda posted Wednesday afternoon. Monday is a regularly scheduled day for the Police Jury's various committees to hold their meetings.
The move follows another special meeting held Tuesday night, where police jurors were unanimous in a decision to revisit their reapportionment plan based on a challenge and threatened lawsuit from 14 voters.
The decision was made following a lengthy closed-door session with District Attorney Charles Adams and Assistant Attorney Jennifer McKay. Both serve as legal counsel to the parish governing body.
No comments were offered from police jurors as to the reason to give the plan another look.
Two guests – Rep. Kenny Cox and Mansfield Mayor Thomas Jones – did offer opinions, with both cautioning them on whatever decision is made.
A group of voters from various areas of the parish filed a formal complaint last week, alleging the Police Jury’s reapportionment plan adopted earlier this year was gerrymandered according to race in violation of the U.S. Constitution.
The voters said they would file an injunction within 14 days if a settlement is not reached. They are represented by attorney Eric Johnson of Minden and the Washington, D.C.-based law firm of Holtzman Vogel Baran Torchinsky & Josefiak PLLC.
Plaintiffs in the threatened lawsuit include David B. Means, Ryan Dupree, Robert G. Burford, Robert Gross, James May, Mary L. Salley, Martha Trisler, John F. Pearce, Joseph Cobb, Jack L. Burford, Jack E. Barron, W. Bruce Garlington and Donald Barber.
In a draft lawsuit, the plaintiffs contend the demographer who drew the Police Jury’s new election district lines did not adequately address the growth in the north DeSoto Parish area. The plan retains five majority minority districts based in Mansfield even though population there has steadily declined, according to the census figures.
Mike Hefner, the demographer who drew the lines, disagreed with that assessment and said the plan he drew and the Police Jury accepted follows requirements of the Voting Rights Act by not putting minority representation in a worse position. He did admit some of the districts are overpopulated on the north end to compensate for the growth and to balance population decline to the south.
The plaintiffs hired their own demographer, Gary Joiner, who said the manner in which precincts were split to pack population in and near Mansfield led him to conclude race was the primary factor in building those districts.
During his comments at Tuesday’s meeting, Cox, who is term-limited, reminded police jurors his district was eliminated during the state’s reapportionment.
“Be careful how you go about this because it can get hung up in litigation,” Cox said, adding it is a sensitive issue that needs to be handled fairly.
Jones said the numbers referenced in the formal complaint are incorrect. He told jurors not to get caught up in what the census is saying. He also pointed out that no one objected to the Police Jury’s plan when it was approved.
The Police Jury has until June to make changes to meet requirements for the next round of elections, which are in October.