MANSFIELD, La. – About one-fourth of the DeSoto Parish Police Jury’s employees will be furloughed starting Sunday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Police jurors voted Monday evening during a conference call meeting to furlough 35 to 40 workers at least for the next month and perhaps longer. An exact number should be known by Wednesday with notifications being made Thursday.
Furloughing allows the employees to keep their insurance benefits, President Reggie Roe said.
The Police Jury last month put together a list of essential and non-essential employees in response to the governor’s stay-at-home directive. A plan to rotate crews to keep everyone on the payroll was effective through Sunday.
All 110 full-time employees and 50-plus part-time workers have been paid regardless of their work status. But it was time to decide about continuing that practice as the coronavirus crisis continues, Roe said.
The vote to furlough didn’t come without some disagreement, with police jurors Thomas Jones and Jeri Burrell voting against the measure. Jones objected to the way the item was placed on the agenda, saying it wasn’t properly worded and thus didn’t give him time to prepare for discussion. Burrell said she is concerned the Police Jury will lose some of the workers.
“I feel some will find other jobs,” Burrell said.
Police Juror Greg Baker, who is among the recently unemployed, said furloughed employees will be able to file for unemployment through the state and also collect the $600 weekly add-on from the federal government.
“They will not have to pay their share of their medical expenses during they time they are off. But we will set up a plan where they can pay their share when they return to work,” Baker said. “Their benefits will stay intact.”
Baker said he received his first unemployment check the week after he applied.
Burrell asked if the employees could instead use their accumulated sick leave or vacation time. If they do, Baker said, their portion of medical benefits will continue to come out of their paychecks, and they will be unable to collect unemployment.
“I hate to say this, but it’s probably more economically feasible to collect unemployment than sick leave or vacation, because if they receive any check or pay during time they are furloughed they cannot collect unemployment,” Baker said.
Jones also questioned why the decision had to be made Monday since the Police Jury had been operating with full services since the governor’s stay-at-home order last month. He said the landfill was operating and road work was continuing. He asked why a solution could not be reached since restrictions may be lifted in May.
Roe said the furloughs came as a recommendation from the Police Jury’s labor attorney.
“If we lay off, they don’t keep their job. If we furlough, they have the option to come back,” Roe said.
The furloughs are not being done necessarily as a cost-savings measure, Administrator Steve Brown said in a separate interview Tuesday. The Police Jury will save only about $160,000 if the furloughs last four weeks, he said.
The decision was made, Brown said, because everyone is being paid whether they are working or not. And it’s illegal to pay those who are not working, Brown said.
“We were moving some in and out,” he said.
For example, the road department was divided into four crews. Two crews worked six days while the other two crews stayed at home. Then that was flipped. The same was done with other workers.
“So we’re fine tuning that. We’re following the guidelines of who are essential and non-essential and taking a second chance to revisit it,” Brown said. “Now it’s the real thing. It’s not being done to save money. There was never the intent to save money. The intent was to follow the law. Then it became if you’re non-essential and go home do you still get a paycheck?”
Otherwise, financially the Police Jury is doing fine so far, Brown said. A bulk of revenue comes in the form of property taxes and those are paid at the end of the year.
The Police Jury also gets half of a one-cent sales tax.
“Even though that’s important, it’s not a big impact,” Brown said. “How much are we out? I don’t have a hard number. But what we’re doing (with the furloughs) will help balance revenue and expenses for the year.”