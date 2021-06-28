MANSFIELD, La. – The days of just giving the DeSoto Police Jury $250 to get permit to hold a special event are over.
The Police Jury, during a special meeting Monday, unanimously put new requirements in place for those who want to hold a trail ride, outdoor concert, festival or any other type of large-scale event. The $250 fee is still required, but much more information will have to be provided before the permit is issued.
The new permits will require an IRS certification, valid landowner lease or contract, pay applicable taxes, location site plan, estimated attendance, vendor list, security and sanitarian review.
Police jurors made quick work of the permitting process in response to a trail ride on June 12 in the Grand Cane area that turned violent. One man was shot, and another arrested for allegedly pulling a gun on a deputy.
Thousands attended the event that included an outdoor concert. The crowd surpassed the capacity of the landowners’ property size then spilled into public roads and onto private property, where damage and trespassing were reported.
The Police Jury’s Policy and Procedures Committee met twice over the past two weeks and finalized new permit guidelines. The full Police Jury was needed to give thumbs up, down or modify. Approval Monday was without discussion.
The Police Jury did not stop any of the events that it had already approved. Though several were planned only a single trail ride has taken place in the parish within the past two weeks.
Sheriff Jayson Richardson said there were no problems associated with that one because the organizer “cooperated really well. He only took in so many people, so there was no problem at all.”
A three-day trial ride and concert are scheduled this upcoming weekend in Frierson.
After the new permit policy goes into place, organizers must submit a request at least 30 days prior to the date or it will be denied.
Here’s what else will be required:
Applicant information: All applicants must provide the name, address, contact information and a copy of the organizer’s driver’s license. If the organizer is a registered business, then a copy of the organizational papers from the Secretary of State, including an IRS certification stating tax exempt status if applicable, is required. Additionally, the applicant, landowner or responsible party must not be a registered sex offender or have a felony conviction.
Event information: Applicants must provide the name, date, timeline, list of activities planned and expected attendance along with their policy and plan to enter, such as general admission, registration or a ticket fee for the event.
Event location: All applicants must provide the location along with a valid, signed lease, contract or written permission from the property owner. Also required is a layout of the property, including its size, a traffic flow plan, ingress and egress, parking, staging, restrooms, hand washing station locations, trash collectors, riding trail directions, etc.
Sales tax: Unless the applicant is applying for a sales tax exemption permit from the State of Louisiana using Form R-1048, then the event is taxable. The Police Jury will notify the DeSoto Sales and Use Tax office at time of application.
Security: The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office will review all applications, conduct a site visit prior to the issuance of a permit and determine the amount of security needed based off the event plan as well as look at the impact on the surrounding community and will advise the Jury. The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office or any licensed and insured security company may provide the required security.
Alcohol: Organizers who plan to serve or sell alcohol must provide the licensing information under which distribution will be permitted.
Vendors: If organizers plan to have vendors selling any item during the event, the name and contact information for those vendors must be provided.
Standards of issuance: The parish administrator will sign off on and issue any approved permit after reviewing all the relevant information and recommendations. No parade or public demonstration of any kind or for whatever purpose can happen on any street without first being granted a permit from the DeSoto Parish Police Jury. No permit will be issued until the Police Jury is satisfied that the proposed activity or event will not disrupt or harm any parish activity, restrict the traffic flow or passage on any unpermitted parish streets or roads, disrupt the normal operation on businesses, or encroach on any private property.
Health & welfare: The event plans will be shared with the parish sanitarian to make sure all laws and regulations are adhered to. The sanitarian or designee will establish proper guidelines based off the expected attendance. The parish administrator or his staff will determine any clean up or trash needs that arise due to the event, but provisions for such are the responsibility of the applicant.
Denial or revocation: The parish administrator may deny or revoke a permit, or future permit, if false information is in the application or if the applicant has failed to comply with any requirement asked of them. The sheriff has the power and authority to shut down an event if it is determined the event is in violation of any permit condition, law or necessary to maintain public safety. This action can be used as a basis for denial of a future permit.
Appeal process: If the parish administrator denies the permit application, the applicant may request to address the police jurors at the next scheduled meeting and state their case. To overturn a denial, a two-thirds vote of the Police Jury will be needed.